The NPCs in ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ Are Just as Noteworthy as the Main Characters!

In most games, NPCs don’t really serve a purpose beyond filling the world with character, and therefore aren’t given much character in return. Unless they directly contribute to a main quest or plotline, NPCs are relatively bland, both looks-wise and personality-wise.

I suppose I shouldn’t be surprised, then, that Baldur’s Gate 3 really took the NPC game to a whole new level. Throughout my playthrough, I’ve been consistently delighted with characters who aren’t really that important, beyond maybe one or two sidequests. To me, they symbolize how much care and attention Larian put into this game, and they ultimately serve to make the world feel more colorful, alive, and easier to feel a part of.

These are the NPCs I love the most—with relative spoilers—and who aren’t what I consider to be “so” important (hence you won’t see characters like Arabella or Isobel here). I highly encourage you all to share your favorites, too!

Dammon, the “hot blacksmith”

I had to start with this guy, because I’m learning I’m not the only one who refers to him as The Hot Blacksmith and I feel so vindicated. You meet Dammon as early as Act 1, where he serves as the blacksmith for the tiefling refugees. Even in Early Access, I had a “WHOA” moment when I first met Dammon because even for a tiefling, he’s got a stark appearance. I’ve chalked it up to his facial structure and his pretty green eyes—which stand out, since they have white sclera, unlike most tieflings you meet in the grove.

Yeah, I dunno. Damn, Dammon.

He Who Was

I truly thought this freaky deaky drow was going to have more of a role in Baldur’s Gate 3, since his quest in Act 2 was so seemingly enigmatic and important. In the end, though, if you do what He Who Was wants, he just gets a little horny and starts laughing because … his kink is vengeance and righteousness, I get. Then he gives you his mean pet raven and stunts off back to wherever he came from.

And honestly? That makes me like him more. This nasty bitch ultimately pulled such a hilarious con, I can’t really be mad at him. Where are you sir, when can we hang out again?

Lucretious the ringmaster

The circus in Act 3 is already a trip full of delights (and disasters), but even after passing a love-test with the goth love of my life, I think the highlight of this venture is getting to meet Lucretious. As ringmaster of the circus, she’s already got a lot on her plate, but it doesn’t help that those nasty little bone henchmen of hers just can’t seem to get their teeth straight!

I’ve yet to finish the circus quest in its entirety, but even so, I’m sad that we probably won’t get more of Lucretious than we deserve. She’s full of personality and even alludes to a potential offer for a glass of wine if she wasn’t such a mess! More to the point, I very much appreciate that whoever designed her character apparently thought the game needed a touch of Divine, because what game doesn’t?

Also, her body is bodying. Larian, when can we have bodies like that too???

Nocturne

Though Nocturne doesn’t have a role in the game beyond one companion quest, I still really enjoy her presence, and not just because she helps fill in some gaps in my goth wife’s past. Deep in the thicket of Shar’s temple, where a bunch of nasty people dwell, suddenly there’s Nocturne: an incredibly sweet, lovely presence, who just wants to mind her own business and help where she can.

Her design is really charming, and her relationship to Shadowheart is endearing, too—miss ma’am, you are more than welcome to come visit on our post-game farm! Plus, Nocturne’s voice actress is trans (none other than Abigail Thorn of Philosophy Tube!), and it’s implied through in-game dialogue and notes that Nocturne herself is trans. I really love how Larian made a point to be inclusive, even in such small areas of the game!

Valeria

For all intents and purposes, this guy was a jerk, but how can you not like him? Valeria is an elephant detective who can fly! He has a monocle! He hangs out in a brothel and drinks the day away! This guy rules!

I also just love how, in a game that does have elements of dark fantasy, they still remember to pull out the whimsy, like with this guy. Valeria is 100% a menace to society, but with ears like that, maybe he deserves to be.

Biscotti

Biscotti is a very, very good boy who needs you to tell him he’s a good boy, and that his bow is beautiful. What more do you want????

I thought Scratch was the only good boy in this game, but the fact that there are two of them and they’re both so good … be still, my tadpole’d heart.

His Majesty

I’ll end by saying this: the cats in this game rule the game. You need to talk to every single cat you see, because they’re all purrfect. But His Majesty, in particular, made me laugh out loud when I first met him.

Hiss! Hiss, I say!

