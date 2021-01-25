Mark Hamill Loves a Good Bernie Sanders/Star Wars Meme

Mark Hamill loves a good meme, always has, but recently, he’s taken to the Bernie Sanders meme that is sweeping the internet. Celebrities, they really are just like us—just scrolling on Twitter, loving a good meme, and sharing it with their followers. I, personally, love to see it.

The Bernie memes have been the one good thing in this world. Putting Bernie in … quite literally everything, it’s something that is now causing a divide. Some want the meme to stop, while others, like myself, are clinging to the fleeting joy that searching for a Bernie Sanders in every picture brings us. Post a picture of your cat? If there’s no Bernie in it, I don’t want it!

Hamill has shared a ton of the memes, and honestly, any time Luke Skywalker himself wants to get in on the Star Wars fun, I’m here for it!

Amazing. Every word of what I just tweeted is wrong… I can’t get enough of these. pic.twitter.com/MCvLqxZ4Zq — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 24, 2021

Now Bernie was everywhere, including in the Razor Crest with Din and Grogu. A show that I would most definitely watch.

yea i’d watch this pic.twitter.com/V2IcQDpw4I — roslyn talusan (@roslyntalusan) January 21, 2021

Keep up the great work team! pic.twitter.com/mneqkR48C7 — Craig (@xwingxing) January 21, 2021

Hamill isn’t the only celebrity to get in on the Bernie meme. Paul Bettany posted his own version in a scene from WandaVision, and Ryan Reynolds got to hang out with Bernie as his Deadpool persona.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds)

Look, at least this meme is better than the “Elf on the Shelf” nonsense from December when half of them didn’t make any sense and it made my brain hurt.

Is the Bernie Sanders overdone? Probably. Do I care? Absolutely not. To be honest, I’m tired of fun things online being either ruined by people doing gross things to them or people complaining about it. Don’t like the Bernie Sanders meme? Okay, let the rest of us enjoy putting Bernie in a bunch of movies and places. We have so little left.

(image: LucasFilm)

