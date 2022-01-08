In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, Ben Affleck discusses his experiences filming Justice League with disgraced director Joss Whedon, which he called “the worst experience.” We saw Justice League in theaters and we couldn’t agree more.

Affleck said,

“It was really “Justice League” that was the nadir for me. That was a bad experience because of a confluence of things: my own life, my divorce, being away too much, the competing agendas and then [director] Zack [Snyder]’s personal tragedy [Snyder’s daughter Autumn died by suicide in 2017] and the reshooting. It just was the worst experience. It was awful. It was everything that I didn’t like about this. That became the moment where I said, “I’m not doing this anymore.” It’s not even about, like, “Justice League” was so bad. Because it could have been anything.”

After Snyder left the film and Whedon took over, everything went downhill. Whedon and the Warner Bros. executives and producers treated Ray Fisher (who played Cyborg) horribly and drastically reduced his role. Fisher publicly called out Whedon and Warner Bros. on Twitter, which led to a third party investigation.

Joss Wheadon’s on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable. He was enabled, in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg. Accountability>Entertainment — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) July 1, 2020

In addition, Whedon threatened Gal Gadot’s career, and was generally acknowledged as a nightmare to work with. Affleck was so turned off by the experience of filming Justice League that he bowed out of starring in and directing a solo Batman movie.

He said, “Directing Batman is a good example. I looked at it and thought, ‘I’m not going to be happy doing this. The person who does this should love it.’ You’re supposed to always want these things, and I probably would have loved doing it at 32 or something. But it was the point where I started to realize it’s not worth it.”

Reminder that Joss Whedon would still be working and victimising countless more people if Ray Fisher didn’t risk everything to speak out and inspire others to do the same https://t.co/tlld91wX7v — Mercury (@theeSNYDERVERSE) January 7, 2022

(via LA Times, image: Warner Bros.)

Yeah I have a LOTR take. A lot of you need to "take" a "lotr" time off this website — Hams (@hamsandcastle) January 7, 2022

Stay safe out there, Mary Suevians!

