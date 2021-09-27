In an interesting twist, only Beck Bennett and Lauren Holt are departing from Saturday Night Live for the next season, with the rest of the main cast staying on. If you’d asked me after the last season finale, I would have assumed Cecily Strong, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, and Kenan Thompson were all leaving because of the cold open, so it is a bit of a shock that Beck Bennett is the one going while those four are staying. But it’s going to be nice to have at least one more season with them.

According to Variety, Bennett’s departure ushers in promotions to the regular cast for Chloe Fineman and Bowen Yang, while adding three new featured performers: Aristotle Athari, James Austin Johnson, and Sarah Sherman.

“Thank you for 8 years of remarkable people and incredible experiences that completely changed my life,” Bennett posted on his Instagram. “I had so much fun.”

We will miss Beck Bennett, but I’m very excited to see both Owen Wilson and Jason Sudeikis take on the show in October!

Gabby Petito’s death is attracting incels, “men’s rights” groups, and culture war trolls. (via The Daily Beast)

A new study finds that #SpiderMan and #HarleyQuinn are the top two most popular Halloween costumes of 2021, outranking Wonder Woman, Joker, and Harry Potter.https://t.co/qnjWDdKsbd pic.twitter.com/SVYk9mzJEu — Screen Rant (@screenrant) September 27, 2021

We have a new poster for Star Wars: Terrifying Tales! (via ComicBook.com)

There is adeveloping situation in Irving, Texas. Let’s discuss, shall we? Here’s the upshot: 1. New principal comes in

2. Members of the GSA are “randomly” interrogated

3. All Safe Space signs and stickers are removed

4. Lesbian teacher is fired.

5. Students walk out https://t.co/gAk3urd4hS — Irritated Furiosa (@kellybarnhill) September 26, 2021

Lizzo took the time to educate her audience about the racist history of Central Park. (via Buzzfeed)

