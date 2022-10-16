‘Bayonetta’ Voice Actor Hellena Taylor Says She Was Offered Only $4,000 for ‘Bayonetta 3’

Nintendo is set to release the highly anticipated Bayonetta 3 at the end of October, but series voice actor Hellena Taylor is urging fans not to buy it. Taylor, who voiced the title character in 2009’s Bayonetta and 2014’s Bayonetta 2, called for the boycott of the upcoming game. The reason? After voicing the title character of a multi-million dollar gaming franchise, Taylor was offered an insulting $4,000 to reprise her role for Bayonetta 3.

Taylor took to Twitter to call for the boycott in a series of videos, where she says, “The Bayonetta franchise made approximately $450 million. That’s not including merchandise. As an actor, I trained for a total of seven and a half years, … What did they think this was worth? What did they offer to pay me? The final offer to do the whole game — as a buyout, flat rate — was $4,000. This is an insult to me [and] the amount of time that I took to work on my talent and everything I’ve given to this game and to the fans.”

Taylor continued, “I’m asking the fans to boycott this game, and instead, spend the money you would have spent on this game donating to charity,” adding “I was just asking for a decent, dignified, living wage. What they did was legal, but it was immoral. I decided to do [this] to stand up with people all over the world who do not get paid properly for their talents. Fat cats cream off the top and leave us the rotten crumbs.”

Taylor was replaced by Jennifer Hale, who has voiced characters in Mass Effect, Metal Gear Solid, and Halo 5: Guardians. Neither Nintendo nor PlatinumGames have responded to Taylor’s video, but series creator Hideki Kamiya tweeted a vague statement reading “Sad and deplorable about the attitude of untruth. That’s what all I can tell now.” Hale has also not commented, but she is likely under a non-disclosure agreement that prevents her from doing so.

Many voice actors and gamers took to social media in support of Taylor:

Chris Pratt out here making millions for a generic semi-Brooklyn voice for everyone’s favorite iconic plumber.



Meanwhile Hellena Taylor gets fired and replaced for asking to not be paid scraps for friggin BAYONETTA! — Lucía 🐺Were-Lobosvilla🐺 (@LuciaLobosvilla) October 15, 2022

Heres some perspective for you.



I'm a VO dialogue editor for games, & though I am NOT doing Bayonetta 3, I would make more money editing Hellena's lines for 1 month than she would make for voicing the entire game. https://t.co/QvoN69LryT — Eliana the Storysinner🪦 (@TheStorysinger) October 15, 2022

if Bayonetta tells me to boycott Bayonetta 3 obviously I’m going to fucking boycott Bayonetta 3 — Pseudonym Jones (@pseudonymjones) October 15, 2022

Hideki Kamiya is now blocking people that are questioning why PlatinumGames decided to disrespect the value and of Hellena Taylor's voice actor work as Bayonetta.



His "funny antics" is now turning into pure deflection and cowardice from him. — Bring Peanut Butter (@Dreamboum) October 15, 2022

Hellena Taylor’s voice acting as Bayonetta for this line ALONE is worth more than $4k.



Voice actors deserve better! pic.twitter.com/LGNEP9vx5C — Cody (@DoxycDreamer) October 15, 2022

Between all the recent AI art dust-ups, the animation guttings, and now the Bayonetta news, it’s sure looking like people just hate paying all sorts of artists across all industries — Trung Lê Capecchi-Nguyễn (@Trungles) October 15, 2022

Bayonetta's voice actor Hellena Taylor was not recast for Bayonetta 3 because they only offered her… $4000.



For the whole game. As the main character. Of a widely-marketed game on its 3rd outing.



This is absurd and severely undervalues voice actors + neglects brand value. https://t.co/qKX2plXMjK — Ryan Brown 🎮📼 MIXTAPE V4 OUT NOW (@Toadsanime) October 15, 2022

The Bayonetta voice change runs a lot deeper than just "scheduling conflicts." Please watch this video thread from Hellena Taylor THE voice of Bayonetta describe what she was offered and how this change has been affecting her. I'm truly saddened to hear this. 😡 https://t.co/9aCnWeC1vP — Suzi Hunter (@TheSphereHunter) October 15, 2022

(Featured image: Nintendo/PlatinumGames)

