‘Batman Azteca’ Reimagines the Bat-Mythology for Mesoamerica

We’ve seen Batman return, rise, and go from year one to 100. But we’ve never seen Batman take on Spanish conquistadors during the time of the Aztec empire. That all changes with Batman Azteca: Choque de Imperios a.k.a. Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires.

The animated feature film is written by Juan Jose Meza-León (Harley Quinn) and Alfredo Mendoza and directed by Meza-León. Batman Azteca was produced and animated in Mexico with Ánima and Chatrone, and will premiere on HBO Max.

When does Batman: Azteca come out?

There’s no official release date yet for the film, but fans are hoping to see it sometime in 2024. The film was announced in 2022.

Who stars in the film?

The voice-over cast for the film features some of the best Latinx actors working today. Yohualli Coatl, the young man who takes on the Batman mantle, will be voiced by Horacio Garcia Rojas (Narcos: Mexico). Yoka, the film’s version of the Joker, is a high priest and advisor to King Moctezuma. He will be voiced by Omar Chaparro (Pokémon: Detective Pikachu). Álvaro Morte (The Wheel of Time) voices Two-Face, who is Spanish conquistador Hernán Cortés.

Other cast additions include Forest Ivy (Poison Ivy), Acatzin (Alfred), and Jaguar Woman (Cat Woman). Those roles have yet to be cast. José Carlos Illanes (Vencer la culpa) will play Pedro de Alvarado.

What is Batman: Azteca about?

The synopsis for the film reads, “In the time of the Aztec Empire, Yohualli Coatl — a young Aztec boy — experiences tragedy when his father and village leader, Toltecatzin, is murdered by Spanish Conquistadors. Yohualli escapes to Tenochtitlan to warn King Moctezuma and his high priest, Yoka, of imminent danger. Using the temple of Tzinacan, the bat god, as a lair, Yohualli trains with his mentor and assistant, Acatzin, developing equipment and weaponry to confront the Spaniard invasion, protect Moctezuma’s temple, and avenge his father’s death.”

Meza-León teased the film at Annecy in 2023, describing his Batman as “No big jaw, no big shoulders. Slimmer. A little less Schwarzenegger, a little more Bruce Lee. We had to focus on the man underneath the armor.”

Producer José Carlos García de Letona discussed the film’s commitment to authenticity, saying “We wanted to be true to the story we were telling. We hired an expert on Aztec matters, who was advising us every step of the way.”

Meza-León aid of Jaguar Woman, “She is the one who helps him embrace his spiritual animal and to become this warrior. The Aztecs only fought during the day, but she is a little thief in the night, the Robin Hood for the Aztec people. She is teaching him how to make his way around darkness and use it as a weapon.”

