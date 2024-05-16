Oda Nobunaga commanding his troops in Assassin's Creed Shadows
‘Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ Ups Our Excitement With a Stunning Trailer

Assassin’s Creed Shadows released its trailer, and it’s looking extremely promising. I have a feeling my graphics card would sooner fail me than this game ever would.

The game will take us to feudal Japan. Coming right on the heels of Shogun, this is the perfect way to continue our binge of Japanese historical fiction. Assassin’s Creed Shadows follows Yasuke, Japan’s frst Black samurai who served under Oda Nobunaga during the Sengoku Period until Nobunaga’s assassination.

Together with Naoe, a shinobi, the two would be navigating the chaotic transition from the Sengoku Period to the Edo Period, a pivotal point in history that would unite Japan under the Tokugawa Shogunate. We’re looking at the makings of modern-day Japan with the Brotherhood’s involvement, which we’ve yet to find out.

Pre-orders are now available at Ubisoft’s website, retailing at $69.99. It will be available for PS5, PC, and Xbox. But there’s really no need to rush, the game isn’t coming out until November 15, 2024.

This is going to be the first Assassin’s Creed game set in feudal Japan. What makes it even more interesting are the characters that the story chose to focus on and their contrast from one another. Yasuke fights for a daimyo, and his role isn’t necessarily in the shadows. Therefore, his fighting style may be different from the one we’re used to. Meanwhile, Naoe is definitely going to be a character who can end anyone with the classic hidden blades.

Aside from the combat, the story of how Yasuke and Naoe began working together is one I can’t wait to explore. They seem to be from two different factions, but they’ve united over a curious goal, which probably involves making it rain a bunch of knives.

