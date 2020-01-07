Baby Yoda Has a Name, and It Isn’t Baby Yoda (Surprising, I Know)

The saga of baby Yoda marches on. With even more hot takes from Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau saying that he isn’t “Yoda,” which … Favreau, I love you, but … we know. With The Mandalorian, many of us threw ourselves headfirst into a love of this fifty-year-old baby who didn’t have a name and looked like Yoda. Thus, he became “baby Yoda,” and the internet ran with it.

News has broken now, however, that baby Yoda does have a name, and both Taika Waititi and Jon Favreau know it. Even if they continue to not name him, Waititi and Favreau are in the know and want us to be aware that baby Yoda won’t be called “the child” forever. To be quite honest, you could name him Gerald, and I’d still call him baby Yoda. He has been named and nothing will change that for me.

I think part of the problem is that, for many of us, we fell in love with the character and wanted to talk about him, and how else are we supposed to do so if we don’t know his name? Maybe if you guys gave Yoda an actual species, we wouldn’t have had this problem but here we are, and now, in the year of our lord 2020, we’re all fighting for baby Yoda rights. (Or just the right to call him baby Yoda, because I refuse to call him “the child.” He’s my sweet fifty-year-old baby, and that’s that.)

That being said, many of us have flocked to Twitter to share our names for baby Yoda (including my own, which is the Magical Mister Mistoffelees so I can sing to baby Yoda whenever I want), because why not just have fun pretending like his first name isn’t Baby?

I also asked Taika about Baby Yoda, since he directed the MANDALORIAN finale. “He’s not named Baby Yoda!” Taika insisted. There is a name yet to be revealed, and Taika knows it but won’t hint. “I’ll wait for Favreau to give that away.” — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) January 6, 2020

Folks: Kylo and Rey killed Baby Yoda. — Jacob Brogan (@Jacob_Brogan) January 7, 2020

It’s Snoke. His name is Snoke. https://t.co/QNHIFOmb2b — Jacob Brogan (@Jacob_Brogan) January 7, 2020

his name is yodito ok — rachel zegler (@rachelzegler) January 7, 2020

Yeah, just try and get people to change from “Baby Yoda”.

It’s DONE. https://t.co/FAzd0STUYu — ⚡️Nicola Scott⚡️ (@NicolaScottArt) January 7, 2020

I’d like to see them try to tell me that I can’t call baby Yoda “baby Yoda.” I love you, Jon Favreau, but unless you put baby Yoda in Chef 2: More Food, I’m calling him “baby Yoda,” and that’s that!

