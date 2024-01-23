This isn’t fake news from the Fire Nation. Avatar: The Last Airbender is going on tour in 100 cities. I don’t know about you, but I’m ready to feel hyped over ‘Agni Kai’ and then become an inconsolable mess with ‘Leaves from the Vine’ when I hear it live.

Jeremy Zuckerman, the Emmy Award-winning composer, arranged the score for the orchestral tour of Avatar: The Last Airbender. He’s also responsible for the original composition of the series’ soundtrack. One of the best decisions made in this orchestral tour is to include the use of erhus and taiko drums to capture the sounds of the Four Nations.

Although a hundred cities were announced as part of the tour, not all of them have been announced yet. From January to June 2024, only North America, Europe, and Australia have had specific dates made available. Countries in the Asia Pacific will have to wait for further announcements regarding tour dates and ticket sales.

Concert tickets vary by city but appear to range from $65 to $395. The official site for tickets already lists all the U.S. shows as being sold out, but there are still (heavily marked-up) tickets available on third-party sites like SeatGeek.

If you still missed out on sales, fret not, because more dates and cities will be announced in the future. Here’s what’s been announced so far:

Date City January 21, 2024 (7:30 PM) Royal Festival Hall, London, United Kingdom January 25, 2024 (7:30 PM) Le Grande Rex, Paris, France February 10, 2024 (7:30 PM) Royal Festival Hall, London, United Kingdom February 23, 2024 (1:00 PM) Golden Gate Theatre, San Francisco, CA February 24, 2024 (7:00 PM) Golden Gate Theatre, San Francisco, CA March 2, 2024 (2:00 PM) Kings Theatre, Brooklyn, NY March 2, 2024 (8:00 PM) Kings Theatre, Brooklyn, NY April 27, 2024 (8:00 PM) Mitsubishi Electric Hall, Dusseldorf, Germany April 28, 2024 (3:00 PM) De Doelen, Rotterdam, Netherlands April 28, 2024 (7:30 PM) De Doelen, Rotterdam, Netherlands April 30, 2024 (8:00 PM) Tempodrom, Berlin, Germany June 15, 2024 (7:30 PM) Riverside Theatre – PCEC, Perth, Australia

(featured image: Nickelodeon)

