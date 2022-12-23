Is There a New ‘Avatar’ Animated Series? The Report, Explained

No, I’m not talking about James Cameron’s 10-foot-tall blue cat people. I’m talking about the real Avatar. The superior Avatar. That’s right! Avatar: the Last Airbender, about a world in which one human is born every generation with the ability to control earth, air, fire, and water. Now, a new report says that there may be a new Avatar animated series in the works. Here’s what we know!

The world of Avatar through the years

The original Avatar, which ran on Nickelodeon from 2005 to 2008, told the story of Aang, a boy born to a nation of Air Nomads. Aang is his generation’s Avatar, meaning that he’s the reincarnation of the one person in the world who can control all four elements. Together with his friends Katara, Sokka, and Toph, Aang goes on a quest to free the world from the grip of the imperialistic Fire Nation.

Avatar: the Last Airbender is a universally beloved series, thanks to its superior writing, clever premise, and unforgettable characters. After The Last Airbender ended, creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko went on to make a sequel, The Legend of Korra, about Aang’s reincarnation Korra of the Water Tribe. The Legend of Korra introduced a modernized, industrial society into the world of Avatar, and although it wasn’t as universally acclaimed the original series (DiMartino and Konietzko left after the first season), it still enjoys a robust fanbase.

There was also a live-action Avatar movie, directed by M. Night Shyamalan, that came out in 2010. We don’t talk about that movie, though. Trust me, even if you’re starved for Avatar content, you don’t want to touch that thing. It stripped Avatar of everything that made the original series so good, and is widely considered one of the worst films ever made. Just leave that thing where you found it and walk away.

Along with the films and TV series, there have also been numerous Avatar books, comics, and graphic novels released over the years.

New Avatar media in development

Avatar: the Last Airbender is currently enjoying a revival, which is good news for all of us Avatar fans! Along with the new report, there are two projects currently in development.

The first is a live action Netflix adaptation of the original Avatar series. Although the series doesn’t have a release date yet, filming began in 2021. Konietzko and DiMartino were originally set to helm the series, but they reportedly left due to creative differences.

The second is an animated film, produced by Konietzko and DiMartino, set to premiere sometime in 2025. As the first film by the new Avatar Studios, the movie will center on Aang, Katara, Sokka, Toph, and Zukko as adults.

So what’s with this new report?

The new report, originally released on Avatar News, claims that Avatar Studios is now working on its second project, an animated TV series about the next Avatar to be born after Korra. In the world of Avatar, Avatars are always born in a certain order, which means that the next Avatar will be an Earthbender. Avatar News speculates that if the series takes place roughly a hundred years after Korra’s birth, then the story will be set in a world resembling our present day.

That’s all anyone knows at the moment, but Avatar News promises that more information is coming.

