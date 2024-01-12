Avatar: The Last Airbender is one of the most cherished shows of the last twenty years. Even though the show initially premiered in 2005 on Nickelodeon, Aang’s adventure has aged beautifully. Avatar has aged so wonderfully and remains so beloved that we’re getting a new live-action series in February, which will adapt the original story. I’m so excited to see my big, fluffy son Appa again.

If you never watched the original series—don’t worry, you’re not alone. You’re reading an article by the primary source for coping with complicated feelings on being so late to join the Avatar fandom. Everyone in my life assumed I was a huge Avatar fan because I happened to name my white-with-black-spots cat “Momo,” and everyone gave me the same look of shock and words of emphatic encouragement when they learned I had not actually watched the series. There is no shame here. But the show is fantastic and very much worth watching.

But, in this age of ten million streaming services, where the hell can you watch it? And the upcoming live-action series, for that matter? (Don’t ask about the 2010 live-action movie directed by M. Night Shyamalan—we don’t talk about the movie.)

The original Avatar: The Last Airbender animated series is streaming on Netflix, where it will soon be joined by its live-action adaptation. Netflix is basically pulling a One Piece with Avatar, making it easy for those who enter the franchise through the live-action to see the original animation. Which, honestly, I appreciate.

The original Avatar is also available on Amazon Prime Video. The live-action series is Netflix-produced, alas.

So there you have it. Off to the clouds on Appa with you!

