Give Up Your Hearts, Because ‘Attack On Titan: The Musical’ Is Coming Our Way!

Get ready to relive your trauma with Attack on Titan: The Musical. Is it even possible to turn a decade’s worth of anime into a musical? According to Hajime Isayama himself, a musical is the ‘perfect medium to express the story of Attack on Titan.‘

It can’t get any more dramatic than having people get crushed under the heels of literal giants. We’ve already had iconic opening theme songs from all the seasons of the anime. Can the musical’s tracklist live up to the expectations of fans? You can be the judge of that when the musical premieres on October 11–13, 2024. Catch the latest show dates at the New York City Center.

Show dates

Date Day Time October 11, 2024 Friday 7:30PM October 12, 2024 Saturday 2:00PM October 12, 2024 Saturday 7:30PM October 13, 2024 Sunday 2:00PM

You can get your tickets here at the New York City Center website before you run out of great seats. But be warned. You’ll probably be in line for a while. Tickets cost from $65 to $145 if you use Crunchyroll’s code ‘Crunchyrollny24’ when buying presale tickets before June 3, 2024.

The horrors of singing while slaying Titans

There are many things to dread when thinking about Attack on Titan. But as a former theatre kid, nothing fills me with more dread than dancing around while singing. It becomes harder to sing when you’re short on breath, and dancing does that to anyone, let alone flinging yourself through the air.

These musical actors will be taking Attack on Titan’s famous slogan, “give up your hearts,” way too literally. They’ll have to throw in their lungs along with their hearts, because I can’t imagine how much air they’ll need when they start singing mid-air.

One of the series’ defining features is the Survey Corps members using their 3D Maneuver Gear to move around in the air so that they can kill Titans. To be suspended in the air would zap a lot of energy out of any actor, even if they’re not singing while floating in the air.

Cast

Character Actor Eren Yeager Kurumu Okamiya Mikasa Ackerman Sara Tatsuki Armin Arlert Eito Konishi Jean Kirstein Shota Matsuda Marco Bott Kazuaki Yasue Connie Springer Yuuri Takahashi Sasha Blouse Sena Hannes Mitsu Murata Keith Shadis Takeshi Hayashino Dimo Reeves Masanori Tomita Carla Yeager Mimi Maihane Grisha Yeager Mitsuru Karahashi Hange Zoe Riona Tatemichi Levi Ryo Matsuda Erwin Smith Takuro Ohno

Remember how Levi turned into the world’s best human Beyblade while hacking Zeke to pieces in the third season of the anime? I wonder how fight sequences that great could translate into Attack on Titan: The Musical. If pulled off right, this musical might give us a dose of nostalgia and give us a completely different perspective on the series as a whole.

Is Attack on Titan: The Musical in English?

The musical premiered in Osaka and Tokyo in January 2023. When it heads to New York, it will be performed in Japanese with English supertitles.

