‘Attack on Titan’ Will Never Be Able To Avoid This Question So Long as Isayama Keeps Working

The dust has had ample time to settle, there’s not a Colossal Titan in sight, and manga artist Hajime Isayama has all but cemented himself into the history books as of Attack on Titan’s finale back in November; say what you will about the show’s dense mythology, but its achievements can’t be overstated.

But the great rule of the intersection between the internet and entertainment is that there’s no such thing as “too much,” hence why a spot of news coming out of Isayama’s camp has left some wondering if Attack on Titan—a legendary story that wrapped up quite firmly—is getting a sequel.

Is there going to be an Attack on Titan sequel?

Sorry folks, but unlike Wall Sina, nothing lies beyond that final frame of Mikasa; Attack on Titan isn’t getting a sequel, despite what recent announcements from the mastermind himself might have some believing.

Per ComicBook.com, the mangaka is actually collaborating with Yuki Kaji, the voice actor of Attack on Titan’s Eren Yeager, on a brand-new manga one-shot due to go live in Weekly Shonen Magazine and Bessatsu Shonen Magazine at some point in the summer of this year. The one-shot will revolve around Kaji’s Soyogi Fractal voice synthesis software project, so unless Reiner is about to drop the hottest mixtape in the history of fiction, it’s more than safe to say that Attack on Titan will remain a standalone story for the time being.

Moreover, the one-shot, as we’ll see this summer, won’t be a complete version of the story. The publishers of the aforementioned magazines are set to host a contest to find an artist who can breathe that final and crucial speck of life into Isayama’s draft, after which point it will be properly published in full.

