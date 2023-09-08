‘Attack on Titan’ Prepares for the End of the World in ‘The Final Chapters – Part 2’

The end is nigh for Attack on Titan, and it’s bittersweet, especially for longtime fans of the adaptation and manga. It’s been a heartbreaking and shocking final season to say the least, with various deaths and revelations. Eren Yeager’s decision to begin the Rumbling to eradicate the rest of the world is terrifying, and will have major ramifications in the AoT universe. Regardless, Attack on Titan‘s story is slowly approaching, like the Titans upon the rest of the world. Here’s everything we know so far about Attack on Titan: The Final Chapters – Part 2.

What is the series finale of Attack on Titan about?

The last time we saw the remaining few characters, they finally reached the point of no return. We witnessed the tragic death of Hange Zoë, as well her reunion with fallen friends in the afterlife. After so much sacrifice and loss, stopping Eren at any cost is the goal. What that means is up to Mikasa, Armin, and the others who are set on stopping the Rumbling. So the final episode will focus on whether Eren lives to see another day or is killed. And the emotional weight a decision like that carries will surely be explored.

Does Attack on Titan‘s series finale have a release window?

We’re looking at a fall 2023 release for the series finale, which likely means sometime between late September and November.

Is there a trailer for Attack on Titan‘s series finale?

It’s safe to say that our hearts will be waiting under the tree. The trailer for The Final Chapters – Part 2 reveals that the battles will be deadly and that Armin in particular will be reflecting on the past. All the remaining characters are seen looking either determined or devastated. No doubt because it’s not going to be easy to stop Eren, and it may result in his death. The imagery of the Titans, trees, and flickers of the past are enough to keep us excited. Shedding a few tears is practically a guarantee, based on this trailer.

Who is in the voice cast for the Attack on Titan series finale?

Bryce Papenbrook (Blue Exorcist), Trina Nishimura (Summer Wars), Jessie James Grelle (The Boy and the Beast), Clifford Chapin (Neon Genesis Evangelion: The End of Evangelion), Mike McFarland (One Piece), and more will be reprising their voice roles for the finale.

(featured image: MAPPA)

