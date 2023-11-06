‘Attack on Titan’s Okapi Titan, Explained

The ending of Attack on Titan is finally here, and many fans are pretty emotional about it. Attack on Titan’s final episode also left a few fans asking questions, however, such as what an Okapi Titan is.

**Spoilers for Attack on Titan‘s series finale ahead**

Related: Best Anime Soundtracks, Ranked on We Got This Covered

A quick recap first. In Attack on Titan‘s final episode, Mikasa, Levi, Jean, Connie, and the rest of The Survey Corps must fight against Eren and the Beast Titan to stop them from killing off the world. A strange animal-shaped Titan known as the Okapi Titan kidnaps Armin Alert with the goal of assimilation. If assimilated, Armin wouldn’t be able to use the Colossal Titan’s powers—a huge blow to The Survey Corps.

This Okapi Titan is small in size and bears a striking resemblance to the real-life animal of the same. As said by the Okapi Conservation Project, the Okapi is a cross somewhere between a giraffe and a zebra, though much closer to the former. Its nickname is actually “forest giraffe.” It is endangered and endemic to central Africa, primarily in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Like the real animal, the Okapi Titan walks on all four legs and is a menace to deal with. The Titan’s first appearance in the franchise is in chapter 136 of the Attack on Titan manga, “Dedicate Your Heart.”

It is widely assumed that the Okapi Titan is actually the Beast Titan. The Beast Titan is a colossal, ape-like Titan capable of human speech and great intelligence. Though his most iconic form is that of an ape, he can transform into many different kinds of animals, such as birds, rabbits, crocodiles, and, of course, okapis.

The Beast Titan is one of the fabled Nine Titans and first made an appearance in the Attack on Titan anime episode “Wall: Assault on Stohess, Part 3.” His previous inheritors include Zeke Yeager, brother of Eren Yeager, and Tom Ksaver. What makes him so dangerous is that he can actually convert other humans to Titans quite efficiently, amassing a personal army whenever he wants.

The Okapi Titan has a very strange and eerie design in a series filled with many other eldritch creations. The Attack on Titan anime ended on November 5, 2023.

(featured image: MAPPA)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]