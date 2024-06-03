Did You Catch One of These ATEEZ Pop-Up Stores This Weekend?

Not all K-pop fans outside of Korea have the opportunity to shop for the latest merch and album drops. Except ATEEZ fans, who had the opportunity to visit local pop-up stores this past weekend.
ATEEZ just came out with ‘WORK’ on May 1, 2024. For fans lucky enough to live near one of the pop-up stores, there was no better way to celebrate this comeback.
|Pop-Up Stores
|Address
|Los Angeles
|7323 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90036
|Boston
|175 William F McClellan Way, West Entrance, 2nd Floor, Boston, MA02128
|Las Vegas
|5725 S Valley View Blvd Suite, Suite 7, Las Vegas N, 89118
|Riverside
|10800 Hole Avenue #2 Riverside, CA 925057
|Atlanta
|748 Marietta St NW, Atlanta, GA 20218
|Dallas
|2700 Swiss Ave. Dallas, TX 75204
|Orlando
|1032 W Robinson St. Orlando, FL 32805
|San Diego
|8253 Ronson Rd. San Diego, CA 92111
|Austin
|1601 Headway Clr Ste B. Austin, TX 78754
|Honolulu
|1450 Ala Moana Blvd., Level 3, Unit 3105, Honolulu, HI 96814
|Phoenix
|1002 E Pierce St #102 Phoenix, AZ 85006
|Washington D.C.
|918 F St NW, 2nd Floor South, Washington, DC 20004
|Berlin
|1 Panoramastraße 1, 10178 Berlin, Germany
From May 31, 2024, to June 2, 2024, ATEEZ fans in North America and across Europe had pop-up stores in a total of thirteen different cities. If you missed out on these pop-up stores, don’t worry. You have many other places to buy “Golden Hour Part 1,” including your local Target or Barnes & Noble for a physical copy of the album, starting at $28.
