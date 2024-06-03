Did You Catch One of These ATEEZ Pop-Up Stores This Weekend?

Not all K-pop fans outside of Korea have the opportunity to shop for the latest merch and album drops. Except ATEEZ fans, who had the opportunity to visit local pop-up stores this past weekend.

ATEEZ just came out with ‘WORK’ on May 1, 2024. For fans lucky enough to live near one of the pop-up stores, there was no better way to celebrate this comeback.

Pop-Up Stores Address Los Angeles 7323 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90036 Boston 175 William F McClellan Way, West Entrance, 2nd Floor, Boston, MA02128 Las Vegas 5725 S Valley View Blvd Suite, Suite 7, Las Vegas N, 89118 Riverside 10800 Hole Avenue #2 Riverside, CA 925057 Atlanta 748 Marietta St NW, Atlanta, GA 20218 Dallas 2700 Swiss Ave. Dallas, TX 75204 Orlando 1032 W Robinson St. Orlando, FL 32805 San Diego 8253 Ronson Rd. San Diego, CA 92111 Austin 1601 Headway Clr Ste B. Austin, TX 78754 Honolulu 1450 Ala Moana Blvd., Level 3, Unit 3105, Honolulu, HI 96814 Phoenix 1002 E Pierce St #102 Phoenix, AZ 85006 Washington D.C. 918 F St NW, 2nd Floor South, Washington, DC 20004 Berlin 1 Panoramastraße 1, 10178 Berlin, Germany

From May 31, 2024, to June 2, 2024, ATEEZ fans in North America and across Europe had pop-up stores in a total of thirteen different cities. If you missed out on these pop-up stores, don’t worry. You have many other places to buy “Golden Hour Part 1,” including your local Target or Barnes & Noble for a physical copy of the album, starting at $28.

