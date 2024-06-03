ATEEZ all members in the Bouncy Music Video.
(KQ Entertainment)
Did You Catch One of These ATEEZ Pop-Up Stores This Weekend?

Vanessa Esguerra
Published: Jun 3, 2024 11:07 am

Not all K-pop fans outside of Korea have the opportunity to shop for the latest merch and album drops. Except ATEEZ fans, who had the opportunity to visit local pop-up stores this past weekend.

ATEEZ just came out with ‘WORK’ on May 1, 2024. For fans lucky enough to live near one of the pop-up stores, there was no better way to celebrate this comeback.

Pop-Up StoresAddress
Los Angeles7323 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90036
Boston175 William F McClellan Way, West Entrance, 2nd Floor, Boston, MA02128
Las Vegas5725 S Valley View Blvd Suite, Suite 7, Las Vegas N, 89118
Riverside10800 Hole Avenue #2 Riverside, CA 925057
Atlanta748 Marietta St NW, Atlanta, GA 20218
Dallas2700 Swiss Ave. Dallas, TX 75204
Orlando1032 W Robinson St. Orlando, FL 32805
San Diego8253 Ronson Rd. San Diego, CA 92111
Austin1601 Headway Clr Ste B. Austin, TX 78754
Honolulu1450 Ala Moana Blvd., Level 3, Unit 3105, Honolulu, HI 96814
Phoenix1002 E Pierce St #102 Phoenix, AZ 85006
Washington D.C.918 F St NW, 2nd Floor South, Washington, DC 20004
Berlin1 Panoramastraße 1, 10178 Berlin, Germany

From May 31, 2024, to June 2, 2024, ATEEZ fans in North America and across Europe had pop-up stores in a total of thirteen different cities. If you missed out on these pop-up stores, don’t worry. You have many other places to buy “Golden Hour Part 1,” including your local Target or Barnes & Noble for a physical copy of the album, starting at $28.

