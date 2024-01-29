Every ‘Assassin’s Creed’ Game Ever Released

Assassin’s Creed is the Call of Duty of adventure games. It’s one of the most successful gaming franchises of all time. It’s 13 main games! Not to mention a slew of different spinoff materials, including a wildly popular webcomic.

While some of those games are better than others, the Assassin’s Creed franchise will likely leave more of a mark on history than Desmond Miles ever did. Or Ezio? Altair? Those Greek dudes? The Viking guy? Pirate ninja man? The ones with top hats? Oh there are too many protagonists to count. BUT I’M GONNA DO IT. I’m gonna give you the Full Monty. Desmond. Whatever. And give you a master list of all of the Assassin’s Creed games ever made. It will be my testament to the ages. It shall outlast both the Assassin and Templar orders. It’ll be my Ozymandias, to be discovered on a laptop half-buried in the lone and level sands stretching far away … just as the poets wrote!

And because this is my final testament, I shall even include the weird little mobile games that no one played! And the one for the Nintendo DS! Because I must be thorough!

Assassin’s Creed (2007) Assassin’s Creed: Altaïr’s Chronicles (2008) Assassin’s Creed II (2009) Assassin’s Creed: Bloodlines (2009) Assassin’s Creed II: Discovery (2009) Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood (2010) Assassin’s Creed: Revelations (2011) Assassin’s Creed III (2012) Assassin’s Creed III: Liberation (2012) Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag (2013) Assassin’s Creed: Freedom Cry (2014) Assassin’s Creed Rogue (2014) Assassin’s Creed Unity (2014) Assassin’s Creed Syndicate (2015) Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China (2015) Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India (2016) Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia (2016) Assassin’s Creed Chronicles collection (2016) Assassin’s Creed Identity (2016) Assassin’s Creed Origins (2017) Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (2018) Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (2020) Assassin’s Creed Mirage (2023) Assassin’s Creed: Codename Jade (2023) Assassin’s Creed Nexus (2024) Assasin’s Creed Codename Red (TBA)

There it is. Etched into the Rosetta Stone of the internet for all eternity. Now I can put down my digital chisel and rest…

Wait … you want to know the CHRONOLOGICAL ORDER of the games? WHY DIDN’T YOU SAY SO!?

Listen, if you want me to do this chronologically I’m only doing the main games. This is my last will and testament, sure. But even I have limits. I don’t wanna be doing “how old is Ezio” math throughout his slew of spinoffs. So here it is, the main games in chronological order.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (431 – 422 BC) Assassin’s Creed Origins (49 – 44 BC) Assassin’s Creed Mirage (861) Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (872 – 878) Assassin’s Creed (1191) Assassin’s Creed II (1476 – 1499) Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood (1499 – 1507) Assassin’s Creed Revelations (1511 – 1512) Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag (1715 – 1722) Assassin’s Creed Rogue (1752 – 1776) Assassin’s Creed III (1754 – 1783) Assassin’s Creed Unity (1789 – 1794) Assassin’s Creed Syndicate (1868)

There. Now my work is done.

