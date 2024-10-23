‘Assassinating a puppet is pointless:’ Elon Musk just joked about assassinating Kamala Harris again, and yikes

Elon Musk has joked about how nobody has tried to assassinate Vice President Kamala Harris before, and it wasn’t funny the first time. However, now he’s made another joke about someone killing the vice president.

At a Life Center megachurch in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Musk said, “Assassinating a puppet is pointless.” He said this before in an interview with Tucker Carlson, where he expressed complete support for former President Donald Trump. Musk further stated, “No one’s even bothering to try to kill Kamala.” What an inappropriate and violent joke to unleash at a church, of all places.

While dark humor is a genre, his jokes cause discomfort because they often imply violence. One Twitter user defended Musk, saying, “He is saying that the act would be pointless. It’s not like he is advocating someone to do it. Geez, people love to twist things.” This was the same line of reasoning Musk used to defend himself, and yet he couldn’t stop using the analogy of assassinations.

Harris does not have to be in grave danger to prove a point to Musk. Any injury to Harris is a gain to Trump, whom Musk is strongly advocating for.

Getting owned on his own app

Nevertheless, many on Musk’s Twitter app still find the comment unsettling. One wrote, “Hear me out: Maybe the guy who repeatedly jokes about assassinating the vice president shouldn’t have national security clearance and be receiving over $15 billion in government contracts.”

Maybe the guy who repeatedly jokes about assassinating the vice president shouldn’t have national security clearance and be receiving over $15 billion in government contracts. pic.twitter.com/mMgZnv9MU2 — Melanie D'Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) October 22, 2024

Others have also pointed out the irony of Musk’s violent joke at a place of worship. It’s bizarre to have a church allow Musk, a billionaire, to joke about killing. The Life Center affirms “The Authority of the Scripture,” and yet they’ve condoned Musk’s brutal insinuations.

What the hell kind of church thinks a billionaire joking about killing someone matches the teachings of Jesus in any way? The disconnect between how the religious right acts and how their Bible tells them to act is mind boggling. https://t.co/LZsTwHQypN — ChairmanMeow (@CallForClimate) October 22, 2024

