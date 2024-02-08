Is Stray Kids x Converse A Real Collab?

All the members of the boy band Stray Kids have been seen wearing Converse. Many STAYs have also done edits of what a Stray Kids collaboration merch with Converse would look like, which proves that we really want limited edition Stray Kids high-tops.

Recommended Videos

Having shoes themed after your bias sounds like a good deal, and it’s common for K-pop groups to collaborate with big shoe brands for their own exclusive line. But after demanding Stray Kids-themed shoes for a while, STAYs decided to make their own through fan art and customization. Can we look forward to an official Stray Kids x Converse collaboration?

Maybe one day, but for now, Converse-inspired Stray Kids shoes will do. If you have plans to attend the 2024 Stray Kids World Tour, then new comfortable and fashionable sneakers are a good option. But if you want to be extra and on theme, then getting high-tops with the name of your bias is a good choice. They’re not official Converse high-tops, but they look close to the real thing. Instead of having the iconic Converse star logo on the side, you’ll be getting your favorite member’s name on the side of your shoe.

There are also several other variations of Stray Kids-inspired shoes. If Nikes are more your style, then Stray Kids Air Force-inspired sneakers have been designed by artists at Etsy. These aren’t legitimate collaborations, but these kicks are worth checking out for any Stray Kids fan.

(featured image: JYP)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]