Is ‘Secret Invasion’ Hiding Any Scenes After the Credits?

For a long time now, post-credit scenes have been an integral part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe experience. They’re a little fun joke or sequel hook (usually a sequel hook) for the audience as a reward for sitting through the credits. In fact, the Iron Man post-credits scene introduced the world to Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury. And now he’s leading his own Disney+ show, Secret Invasion, an aspect of which was also teased in a post-credits scene—the one from the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home. When we saw Fury suddenly transform into the Skrull Talos, it was a sign that something big was about to go down, and now it has.

Yep, if you want to fully understand the MCU, turns out you gotta stay behind for a couple of minutes at the movie theater. Or, in some cases, take the remote and fast-forward through the end credits. (In Secret Invasion’s case, you may as well fast-forward through the opening credits as well, since they were made by AI and all.)

Do the MCU Disney+ shows have post-credits scenes?

When Marvel’s first Disney+ show WandaVision dropped back in 2021, it more or less maintained the tradition established by the movies and featured post-credits scenes, though they mostly had more to do with the ongoing plot of the series rather than the MCU as a whole. Post-credits scenes were shown after episodes 7, 8, and 9, with the very last one setting up the plot of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The other MCU Disney+ shows followed suit, including post-credits scenes in select episodes with one at the very end setting the scene for a second season or another project with the same characters.

Does Secret Invasion have post-credits scenes?

So far, there have been no post-credits scenes for the Secret Invasion episodes. If you were hoping that (spoiler!) Maria Hill would suddenly sit up alive and well after the credits of episode 1, you were out of luck, unfortunately. Episode 2 likewise had nothing after the credits.

But, perhaps Secret Invasion is following the same track as WandaVision, and the post-credits scenes will come later? There are six episodes in Secret Invasion overall, so maybe the sixth will have one. It would be an ideal place to drop a teaser for this year’s The Marvels or perhaps even the Don Cheadle-starring Armor Wars, which is meant to pick up with War Machine where Secret Invasion leaves off.

