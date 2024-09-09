Heartbreak is one thing, Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan breaking up would be another

There’s no better way to declare your love for your partner than to threaten them with murder and a breakup song. Only Sabrina Carpenter can pull that off in such an endearing way. It looks like Barry Keoghan heeded the warning. As of September 2024, the two are reportedly still together.

There have been rumors that the pair have broken up since around August 2024, when the tabloid The Sun wrote that an ‘insider’ came forward to say that the two have broken up.

These whispers were shut down when Barry expressed support for Sabrina’s latest album, ‘Short n’ Sweet.’ The two have also been seen supporting and posting pictures of each other on Instagram. Plus there’s also a comment of Barry’s floating around social media about wanting to have one of those Sabrina Carpenter-inspired Bratz dolls. The Bratz dolls are inspired by Sabrina Carpenter and Jenna Ortega from the ‘Taste’ music video. Barry’s comment reads, “Can I have one?” He’s presumably not talking about Jenna Ortega’s version of the doll.

Besides, Sabrina might’ve taken a break from posting about her relationship because she has a lot on her plate—and her hard work paid off because ‘Short n’ Sweet’ debuted at 1 on the Billboard 200.

