Sabrina Carpenter and Jenna Ortega have to be friends IRL, right?

You’ve just gotten a taste of Sabrina Carpenter and Jenna Ortega’s friendship in the “Taste” music video. They seem so close, but is it all for show?

It wouldn’t be surprising if it was, since Jenna Ortega is such an accomplished actress. It’s difficult to separate Ortega from the role of Wednesday Addams (2022). She basically made the character her own. If you watched “Taste,” you’re probably doubting whether Carpenter and Ortega’s epilogue convo was just an act. The MV was bloody and murderous, but Ortega and Carpenter were matching each other’s energy so well.

There’s no better way to solidify friendships than by fighting and then covering up for each other’s crimes. Ortega and Carpenter walked away from the funeral, laughing about how their dead ex had “lots of trauma” and was “very insecure.” I don’t even think that’s friendship—it’s straight-up sisterhood. With all that said, it wouldn’t be surprising to say that Carpenter and Ortega are friends in real life. Their interactions on Instagram show just how much they admire and respect each other.

Sabrina Carpenter only had Jenna Ortega in mind for this music video

According to Sabrina Carpenter’s Instagram post about “Taste,” she was “inspired, impressed, and amazed by her (Jenna Ortega).” It’s not one-sided admiration, because Ortega also posted, “I’d kill for you whenever” in her Instagram post about the music video. Let’s hope it doesn’t get there, but it’s clear that they’re each other’s ride-or-die.

Carpenter and Ortega have both been Disney stars at the same time. Fans speculate that the two have developed a friendship, even if they’ve never worked on a project together before “Taste” came out.

