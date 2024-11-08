‘Anything Brianna did for Brianna, he had to ruin it’: Brianna LaPaglia describes what it’s like dating an emotional abuser

Brianna LaPaglia opened up about her past relationship with Zach Bryan during a podcast appearance. Her allegations may aid in raising awareness of what it’s like for women dating an emotional abuser.

LaPaglia is an internet personality who became famous for her Barstool Sports podcast. Last year, she started dating country singer Bryan. However, on October 22, 2024, Bryan announced their break-up via an Instagram Story. He insinuated he instigated the break-up, as he wrote, “I thought it would be beneficial for both of us to go our different ways.” LaPaglia would soon speak out on YouTube, stating she was blindsided by Bryan’s post and “had no idea” it was going up. She alleged he broke up with her abruptly despite the effort she put into the relationship, questioning, “How can you give every ounce of yourself to someone and then be discarded in a few days?” Although she confirmed she wasn’t ready to share details at the time, she promised her followers she’d be back when she was “ready to talk about it.”

Now, she is telling her story.

Brianna LaPaglia details her emotionally abusive relationship

In the latest episode of Barstool’s BFFs podcast, LaPaglia accused Bryan of emotional abuse and candidly described her experiences. She claimed the country singer had pushed her to sign an NDA but that she refused. As a result, she could recount some of his alleged behavior. One of the things she noted was that Bryan seemed to “ruin” everything she did for herself. For example, she revealed how he ruined her night at the Golden Globes. She was invited to the event in January and posted on Instagram expressing her gratitude for the invite. She looked dazzling in a sheer, bejeweled gown, but behind the scenes, she was crying and arguing with Bryan most of the night because he didn’t like what she wore.

LaPaglia explained, “He’s like happy in the beginning, then all of a sudden, it turns to, ‘I can’t believe you’re wearing this … blah blah blah blah.'” He told her “he didn’t want to date someone that presents themselves that way.” Bryan allegedly even went as far as to go on Instagram and pettily start unfollowing her and everyone she went to the event with. LaPaglia recounted, “I’m crying to Grace [O’Malley] the whole f—— night … He tells me all the Instagram pictures that I have to delete, and I’m like, ‘Okay, yeah, I guess.'”

However, that wasn’t even the most outrageous stunt Bryan pulled that night. While texting LaPaglia “freaking out” about her dress, he also publicly reposted a picture of her at the Golden Globes on his Instagram Story, remarking how beautiful she was. He was publicly playing the role of the supportive, doting boyfriend while ruining her night in private. It wasn’t just the Golden Globes, either. LaPaglia explained, “Everything good, anything good I did for me, he made sure to ruin it for me. He ruined my birthday, he ruined my tour, he ruined the Golden Globes. Anything Brianna did for Brianna, he had to ruin it.”

LaPaglia summarized her relationship as an exhausting cycle where he would “build you up, beat you down, apologize over and over.” Her story likely struck a chord with anyone in an abusive relationship or who lives with a narcissist because she perfectly encapsulated what it’s like. These people are usually overly concerned about their appearance and give the public an utterly false impression. In private, though, they are constantly belittling, exhausting, manipulating, and confusing their victims. One of the most common tactics, as LaPaglia described, is the eagerness to ruin and destroy everything someone does for oneself, no matter how small or big.

Hopefully, LaPaglia’s story can help raise awareness of the many ways abuse occurs. For those who live with or have grown up with emotional abusers and narcissists, it’s easy to become conditioned to think the abusive behavior is normal. It’s easy to believe abuse isn’t abuse just because it’s not physical. However, it’s important to remember that abuse can be many other things, too, such as controlling what one wears and posts or going out of one’s way to ruin every special occasion.

