Things We Saw Today: Here’s the First Look at Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.

This weekend at New York Comic Con (virtual edition), Patton Oswalt premiered the first look at Marvel’s MODOK, a stop-motion animation series based on the fictional supervillain. MODOK (Mobile Organism Designed Only for Killing) is essentially a giant evil head strapped into a flying chair. But supervillainy isn’t all fun and games, as MODOK juggles his job at the evil corporation AIM and with family life at home.

Comedian Patton Oswalt voices MODOK, who lives with his wife Jodie (Lucifer‘s Aimee Garcia) in the suburbs of New Jersey, along with his son Lou (Parks and Recreation‘s Ben Schwartz) and daughter Melissa (Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s Melissa Fumero), who sports a similarly giant brain.

The series is animated by Stoopid Buddy Stoodios, the same company that gave us Robot Chicken. Executive producer Jordan Blum (Community, American Dad!) said of the series, “We obviously love the character as this big villain who is always trying to take over the world and run his evil organization [AIM]. His design by Jack Kirby is so absurd and monstrous that we thought, where does this guy go at night?”

He continued, “Does he go home to a house and have all these mundane things he has to do? Does he have a family we never knew about? The more we discussed, the more it just kind of made us laugh and then we tried to figure out well, what would that family be? Who would marry M.O.D.O.K and how hard would it be to be his son or to be a daughter in M.O.D.O.K.’s image?”

The series looks like an offbeat take on one of Marvel’s most ridiculous villains, and based on its stellar cast we have high hopes for the series. No premiere date has been set yet for the Hulu series, so we’ll have to wait and see what the future holds for MODOK.

