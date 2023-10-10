Anime To Watch Like “Tomo-Chan Is A Girl!”

Tomo-chan Is a Girl! is where the battlefield of love has the subtlety of a sledgehammer and the tactics of a tomboy. Tomo Aizawa, our feisty heroine, has the muscle and spirit of ten warriors and just one little problem—her childhood friend, Junichirou Kubota, sees her as “one of the boys.” Yes, despite her best (and often hilarious) efforts to don the cloak of femininity, her endeavors register on Jun’s dense radar as mere playful antics. Misunderstandings and lost chances lead to hilarious results as she walks the line between platonic and romantic relationships.

Throw in some equally oblivious friends, and you’ve got the makings of a rom-com that is as endearing as it is exasperating. The show is bursting at the seams with characters you’ll relate to, dialogue that’s sharper than a samurai’s sword, and moments that’ll warm your heart. And because good things come not just in threes but also fives and even tens, check out these anime gems that are cut from the same cloth as Tomo-chan Is a Girl! They all feature sprinkles of romance, well-developed characters, hilarious situations, and memorable casts.

Kaguya-sama: Love is War

(A-1 Pictures)

Few battles in high school romance are as delightfully complicated as those in Kaguya-sama: Love Is War. The story follows the illustrious student council leaders of Shuchiin Academy, Kaguya Shinomiya and Miyuki Shirogane, whose genius-level intellects are undisputed. Still, when it comes to matters of the heart, their impressive IQs turn into riotous and laughable attempts to outwit one another.

You see, in this warzone, to confess one’s feelings first is to lay down arms and face the utmost humiliation. Yet, for two folks ostensibly at the pinnacle of their teenage wits, they remain blissfully and hilariously ignorant of the adage that ‘love is simple.’

Toradora!

(J.C. Staff)

Toradora! is not just a title; it’s an anthem for those who’ve ever felt the treacherous pangs of teenage love and the irony of finding affection where least expected. Ryuuji, our protagonist, has the eyes of a hawk (or perhaps more fittingly, a menacing predator) and a penchant for housework. On the other hand, Taiga, our pocket-sized heroine, packs a tiger’s temper in her petite frame.

One might think they’re on opposite ends of the high school food chain, yet fate—and a shared clumsiness in matters of the heart—conspire to bind them in an endearing pact of mutual aid. They set out to help each other woo their crushes, but as Shakespeare (or was it a pop song?) once mused, “The heart wants what it wants.” The ensuing escapades are a heady brew of comedy, misunderstandings, and those painfully relatable moments of adolescent self-discovery.

My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!

(Crunchyroll)

My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! wins the award for Most Creative Self-Inflicted Predicament. Our intrepid (if somewhat dense) heroine, Catarina Claes, finds herself reincarnated as the villainess of her favorite otome game. Most would be thrilled with the aristocratic rebirth, but not Catarina, armed with the foreknowledge that every route in the game leads to her exile or demise.

Thus, armed with nothing but garden tools and baked goods, she embarks on a quest to thwart fate. Her strategies? Befriend everyone and, inadvertently, become the game’s most captivating character. The delightful twist? While she’s busy dodging doom flags, she remains blissfully unaware of the growing affections of her harem.

Ouran High School Host Club

(Bones)

At the illustrious Ouran Academy, where the students are richer than the plot of a daytime soap opera, we meet Haruhi Fujioka, an unsuspecting scholarship student who stumbles into the flamboyantly lavish world of the Host Club. With her practical haircut and gender-neutral uniform, the club’s princely members mistake her for a boy, inviting her to join their elite rank of heartthrobs catering to female whims.

As debts accrue (who knew vases could be so expensive?), Haruhi struggles with roses, romantic role-playing, and excessive amounts of glitter. Ouran High School Host Club is less a study in academia and more a masterclass in the art of accidental flirtation. But beneath the sparkling façade, it serves a piping hot tea of self-discovery, challenging gender norms, and the intricacies of friendship.

Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku

(A-1 Pictures)

If there’s a world where love battles not with Cupid’s arrows but with manga volumes and video game controllers, it’s the delightfully nerdy world of Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku. Enter the cubicles of a nondescript office, where our protagonists, Narumi and Hirotaka, reunite as childhood friends and fellow closeted otakus.

As they navigate the maze of adulting, they discover that romancing while nerdy is akin to defeating a boss without a strategy guide. The age-old dating rules seem to glitch when you’re trying to balance MMORPG raids with romantic dinners. Add in their quirky co-workers—a hardcore cosplaying couple who are both lovebirds and rivals in fandom—and you have a recipe for sweet, otaku-centric chaos.

Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro

(Crunchyroll)

Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro sees the titular Nagatoro-san take the art of teasing to Olympic levels. This isn’t your standard game of cat and mouse; it’s more like cat and … slightly overwhelmed introverted artist, Senpai. Each episode is a masterclass in how to turn one’s affections into a gauntlet of playful torments.

While one might suspect Miss Nagatoro of taking a dash too much pleasure in her relentless ribbing, beneath those sly smirks and playful pokes lies the heartbeat of a genuine (if peculiar) budding romance. As viewers, we’re left to ponder: is this the most roundabout courtship ritual ever witnessed, or merely the antics of a mischievous spirit with a crush?

Monthly Girls’ Nozaki-kun

(TV Tokyo)

Monthly Girls’ Nozaki-kun is a delightful foray into the world of high school love, only with a splash of ink and a side of manga madness. When Chiyo Sakura musters the courage to confess to her crush, Nozaki, one would expect a typical romantic outcome.

However, Nozaki, being the endearingly clueless manga artist he is, mistakes her adoration for fandom and recruits her as an assistant for his popular shoujo manga. And thus, a whirlwind of misinterpretations begins. While Nozaki crafts heart-fluttering scenarios on paper, he remains hilariously oblivious to real-life emotions, much to Chiyo’s chagrin.

My Love Story!!

(Madhouse)

Meet Takeo Gouda: an imposing figure with a heart as vast as his frame, who, sadly, often finds himself playing the role of the supportive best friend rather than the leading man. Whenever he falls for a girl, she inevitably swoons for his conventionally handsome best buddy, Sunakawa. Just once, you’d think Cupid might shoot an arrow Takeo’s way.

But fate, always a cheeky playwright, has a plot twist in store. When Takeo saves the dainty Rinko Yamato from a subway groper, the stage of My Love Story!! is set for a romance as sweet as the pastries Rinko loves to bake. Here’s the delightful catch: Takeo is utterly clueless about Rinko’s burgeoning affections.

Kashimashi: Girl Meets Girl

(TV Tokyo)

In the vast galaxy of high school dramas and romantic rendezvous, Kashimashi: Girl Meets Girl stands apart, perhaps thanks to its out-of-this-world premise, quite literally. Meet Hazumu, your everyday teenager who, in the throes of heartbreak, encounters an alien spaceship.

Now, most of us might wish for extraterrestrial intervention in our love lives, but not like this: the spaceship crash results in Hazumu being, well, reborn as a girl. Now Hazumu must traverse the rocky terrains of sudden gender transformation. Two of her friends, Tomari and Yasuna, become key players in this fresh predicament.

Ranma ½

(Viz Media)

Ranma ½ mixes martial arts with the fickle fluids of identity and affection, producing a frothy, comedic brew. Meet Ranma Saotome, a martial artist who, after an unfortunate training session in some cursed springs, finds himself in a rather splashy predicament: a dousing with cold water turns him into a girl, while hot water handily reverts him back to male form.

This aquatic puzzle is only the tip of the iceberg—or should we say puddle? Toss in a fiancée, Akane Tendo, who has her share of passionate suitors and Ranma’s entanglements (both romantic and rivalrous) in both his male and female forms, and you’ve got a recipe for delightful chaos.

fFeatured image: Crunchyroll)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]