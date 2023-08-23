I can’t believe you all are making me write this FILTH.

In case you weren’t aware, Redo of Healer is STRAIGHT UP PORN. It’s not even ecchi. It’s HENTAI. It leaves NOTHING to the imagination. People upload this anime to LITERAL PORN SITES. WHY ARE YOU MAKING ME CATER TO YOUR SICK AND TWISTED ISEKAI MEETS HAREM ANIME FANTASIES?

Listen, I’m not gonna give you a list of straight-up anime porn. That would be inappropriate. However, against my better judgment, I will supply you with a list of softcore ecchi anime to keep your horny ass entertained. Plus plenty of these anime have better plots than Redo of Healer. But you were never watching Redo of Healer for the plot in the first place, were you?

10. Highschool DxD

(TNK)

Uh oh. Some horny little high school kid got merc’d after he accidentally went on a date with a homicidal fallen angel. Now he has to spend the afterlife in a magical high school populated by hot angels and demons. Lucky for him, the hottest devil of them all, Rias Gremory, has the hots for him. Does he deserve her love? Of course not. No ecchi anime protagonist EVER does. But he’s just so feckless, ordinary, and helpless that she apparently can’t even HELP herself. The stuff of fantasy, am I right?

9. High School of the Dead

(Madhouse)

I’m sensing a high school theme here. Ew. In this anime, Japan is suddenly embroiled in a zombie apocalypse. Everyone at protagonist Takashi Komuro’s high school was eaten alive by the walking dead. Except of course for the three hottest girls in school (and one horny little nebbish who’s frankly an ammosexual above all else). Now the quintet have to fight their way through a zombified Japan in order to seek safety. And a place where they can all bang. But lucky for you, they get REALLY CLOSE to doing it anyway. Sometimes even during HEATED COMBAT WITH THE UNDEAD.

8. Prison School

(J.C. Staff)

This is the school where creeps like you belong. After a prestigious all-girl high school is made co-ed, five horny boys are brought in to “learn” alongside the school’s female population. And guess what they do first? They attach a camera phone to a string and dangle it in the girl’s locker room window to sneak a peak. They are caught by the school’s student government (made up of hot, bicurious women with domination kinks) and sentenced to serve time in a makeshift jail on school grounds. The boys are frequently beaten and degraded by the student government girls, something I’m sure you dream about every night.

7. Shinometa

(J.C. Staff)

Count your lucky stars you don’t live in a world like this. In an alternate future of Japan, lewdness in all forms has been outlawed. No dirty jokes. No horny hi-jinks. No perverted pastimes. Nothing. Naturally, the horniest subsection of the population, the nation’s teenagers, aren’t able to cope. Tanukichi Okuma, the son of a horny bastard who took a doomed stand against the government, decides to join up with an anti-government group called “Sexual Organism” (abbreviated as SOX) in order to sexually liberate the world.

6. Kill La Kill

(Studio Trigger)

This ecchi piece of work has not only the best plot in all of horny anime, but in all of REGULAR ANIME as well. Set in a dystopian Japan governed by high schools that function more like city-states, a young girl named Ryuko Matoi takes up a scissor blade sword in order to avenge her murdered father. Her quest leads her to Honnouji Academy, where she is forced to fight against a student body whose school uniforms give them superpowers. Lucky for her, she owns a sailor suit that gives her powers as well. Unlucky for her, the suit becomes more powerful the more skin it shows.

5. No Game No Life

(Madhouse)

The moment you’ve been waiting for: an ecchi anime that’s ALSO an isekai! Two game-playing siblings are magically transported to a fantasy world where different intelligent species compete for power and glory in a series of games. They attempt to conquer and unite all the 16 different species in this world and stand unified against God. And they’re gonna do it using copious amounts of fanservice.

4. Monster Musume: Everyday Life With Monster Girls

(Lerche)

I get it, regular girls might not be your thing. After all, the protagonist of Redo of Healer is consistently shbloinking a variety of different species of girl. I’m talking elf-girls, wolf girls, and even the odd demon girl. Lucky for you, there’s a series that caters to your sick kicks! In a world populated by hot monsters, mediocre protagonist Kimihito Kurusu becomes a host for several of them! You ever want to shblang a spider girl with eight eyes? Or have a cute harpy wrap her wings around you? Maybe you wanna get freaky with a snake-bodied lamia? Pick your poison! I’m sure some of them are actually venomous!

3. Sekirei

(Seven Arcs)

Local loser Minato Sahashi gets caught up in a secret battle royal between a group of hot superpowered beings called Sekirei. Lucky for him, the beautiful Musubi just so happens to fall head over heels with him because … plot. It turns out that in order to win the battle royale, Sekirei needs to pair up with a human being. So Minato pairs up with a whole HAREM’S WORTH of Sekirei girls. Are you even surprised?

2. How NOT To Summon A Demon Lord

(Seven Seas Entertainment)

Oh lucky you! We’re filling out the list with another fantasy harem anime! Let this anime be a testament to the fact that you should NOT try to summon Demon Lords. You should also NOT let any of your friends know you’re watching it. A stick-in-the-mud gamer plays as a powerful Demon Lord in his favorite online game. One day, he is inexplicably trapped inside his in-game persona’s body because plot. Two hot magical girls attempt to summon him to do their bidding, but because of his “reflect magic” ability the spell backfires and the girls are bound to obey his every command instead. I think you can see where this is going… even if your glasses are fogging up.

1. Berserk: The Golden Age Arc

(OLM Inc.)

I tried. I really tried to keep you away from the darker stuff. But you’re here. You’ve reached the bottom of the list. Now it’s time to acknowledge the massive, TITANIC elephant in the room about Redo of Healer: it’s a fantasy show about sexual assault and rape, and not exactly a nuanced one. The entire plot is basically a revenge porn. In fact, it eschews a more adult take on these notably adult themes and replaces it with over-the-top shock-jock scenes of sexual assault that I fear are also put there to get people’s rocks off. Listen, if someone has those kind of kicks, I’d rather them seek them out in fantasy than in reality.

Now, if you’re looking for a dark fantasy series that actually ponders the devastating realities of sexual assault, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better series than Berserk, either in the film trilogy or the 1997 animated series. While Berserk‘s plot is far more nuanced—and is essentially the story of one man’s battle against fate—sexual violence is a motivating aspect of each of the main characters’ lives.

The series is about a mercenary named Guts, born on the battlefield and forced to survive in a twisted dark fantasy version of Medieval Europe. He is himself a survivor of child sexual assault, having been trafficked by his father figure Gambino to another member of Gambino’s mercenary band. After years alone, Guts later joins up with a team of mercenaries led by the charismatic young Griffith, who has sold his body in order to finance his organization. Guts later falls in love with a mercenary woman named Casca, who was saved from a sexual assault by Griffith’s intervention at a young age.

Later in the series, Guts and Casca have one of the tenderest sex scenes in all of anime, they are so gentle with each other due to their mutual sexual trauma. This trauma is later exploited by a character in perhaps the most shocking and devastating betrayals in the entire anime canon. Be warned, the Golden Age Arc of Berserk is one of the most brutal stories ever told across any medium, but also one of the most compelling—and necessary.

