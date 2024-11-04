‘Americans will suffer hardship’: Elon Musk hints at national bankruptcy if Donald Trump is elected again

Elon Musk and Donald Trump are probably the worst people alive right now, and they often team up with each other to say the most despicable things possible. Recently, Elon said that if Trump recruited him to cabinet, Americans would suffer.

Recommended Videos

Elon has a long history being both fascist and team Trump, so where do we even begin? Well, for one, Trump sided with Elon way back in 2020 when California ordered Tesla factories to stop production due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to CNBC, Trump shot back at California government and ordered them to let Elon run his death factory during the plague. Eventually, Musk reopened the factory, resulting in hundreds of COVID cases among his employees. What a great guy, huh.

As reported by Rolling Stone, Elon said on October 26, 2024, at an American PAC town hall rally, that “Americans will suffer hardship” if Trump wins the presidential election and gives him a job in government. The world’s richest man meant this as a positive thing, arguing that the people he sees as ‘parasitic’ would no longer be able to freeload off the American government.

“Obviously, a lot of people who are taking advantage of government are going to be upset about that. I’ll probably need a lot of security, but it’s got to be done. And if it’s not done, we’ll just go bankrupt.” Musk Says Trump Win Would Result in ‘Hardship’ for Some Americans

Now, this might just be me, but if someone told me that “If this guy wins, you’re gonna suffer,” I wouldn’t vote for that man. Now, obviously plenty of folks voting for Trump are undoubtedly rich and want Trump to ‘drain the swamp,’ so to speak, meaning cleaning up congress and balancing the budget. In reality, this would mean the complete and total destruction of social programs and all meager safety nets that exist for poor people and marginalized alike.

It doesn’t take a genius to see how these two billionaires want to screw up the economy for us all. Also, brilliant marketing strategy there to say that people suffering right now are going to suffer even more. There’s probably a reason why Elon isn’t in politics himself, let’s face it. In an article from CBS News, Trump once said back in 2017 to his rich friends at Mar-a-Lago that “You all just got a lot richer,” after his tax overhaul largely benefitting the wealthy. We obviously don’t need to tell smart readers like you all how horrible these men are, but it does suck that they still get to keep overwhelming power over us all. Keep calm and vote on and check out our piece on Cardi B’s amazing clapback at Elon.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy