‘I’m not a puppet Elon’: Cardi B claps back at Elon Musk over Kamala Harris endorsement

Cardi B lectured Elon Musk on Twitter/X after he accused her of being Kamala Harris’ puppet.

Recommended Videos

The South Bronx rapper recently endorsed Kamala Harris’ presidential bid during a rally in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. During her speech, Cardi confessed that she didn’t originally intend to vote this year, but Harris changed her mind. She referenced Harris’ campaign promises, from tackling inflation to housing assistance. Cardi also made scathing remarks against Trump, claiming that he intends to “hustle” Americans’ rights and money away.

Elon Musk, a staunch Trump ally, was predictably unhappy about Cardi B’s endorsement. In a post on X, he accused Cardi of being “another puppet who can’t even talk without being fed words.” He further claimed that the Harris campaign has “no authenticity or empathy.” Unsurprisingly, Cardi clapped back against Elon Musk, writing, “I’m not a puppet, Elon. I’m a daughter of two immigrant parents that had to work their ass off to provide for me!” She accused Musk of “not knowing a thing about American struggle,” and then finished her tweet by asking him to fix her Twitter algorithm.

I’m not a puppet Elon.. I’m a daughter of two immigrant parents that had to work their ass off to provide for me! I’m a product of welfare, I’m a product of section 8, I’m a product of poverty and I’m a product of what happens when the system is set up against you….But you don’t… https://t.co/BBYQ2O0KYJ — Cardi B (@iamcardib) November 2, 2024

Additionally, Cardi denied being paid to endorse Harris. It isn’t out of character for her to make an endorsement either. Historically, Cardi has been vocal about politicians and her criticisms. Not only has she criticized Donald Trump before, but she also complained about the rising cost of living during the Biden administration.

I did not get paid a dollar for this…I actually been talking about these topics for the past couple years FOR FREE on ALL my platforms!! Before I was a celebrity I was a product of poverty for 24 years so you not gonna tell me what I want to see in MY community https://t.co/wmL0JWgKeg — Cardi B (@iamcardib) November 2, 2024

Is it because of her accent?

Cardi faced a ton of online backlash for her endorsement. She was mocked for reading her speech off her phone after a teleprompter glitch and accused of being dispassionate because of it. Cardi responded to these claims and explained that she needed a phone to prevent herself from rambling and getting lost in her speech.

The Hill columnist Niall Stanage believes that Cardi’s intelligence is discredited because of her accent and use of language. It’s no secret that Cardi is fond of education. In an interview with Hot Ones, Cardi expressed her enthusiasm about American and world history. Her former high school AP teacher Joan Hill defended Cardi against her detractors. In a Facebook post, Hill said, “She probably scored higher than you on the US History regents exam.”

Cardi B is like a case study in how people confuse social-class codes with intelligence.



If you listen to what Cardi says, it’s very obvious she’s highly intelligent.



But a lot of people, to their discredit, don’t hear it because of a bias against the argot she uses. — Niall Stanage (@NiallStanage) November 2, 2024

Anyone can disagree with Cardi’s endorsement, so long as they tackle the meat of her speech. Unfortunately, her message isn’t exactly what her opposition is focused on. Instead, they’re more focused on her delivery while spiraling into conspiracies about who wrote her speech. Never mind that Donald Trump uses a teleprompter for his speeches as well.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy