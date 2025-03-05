Americans to ‘feel the pain’ after Canada threatens an energy cutoff

The Trump administration has taken multiple swings at Canada, and Canada is hitting back.

Recommended Videos

On the heels of Trump’s plan to level a 25% tariff on Canadian goods, Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced that he would cut off U.S. energy imports “with a smile” should the damaging economic policy go into effect. On March 4th, 2025, the tariffs did. After months of threats and backtracking, Donald Trump finally unfortunately acted on his promise impose heavy taxes on Mexico and Canada – a move that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has unapologetically called “dumb.”

Ford’s energy threat is intended to hit the United States where it hurts. While the Trump administration has imposed a 25% tariff on Canadian imports, Canadian energy imports will only be taxed at 10%. In retaliation for the United States’ economic hostility, Ford announced his intent to impose a 25% surcharge on Canadian electricity to three states that depend on it: Michigan, New York, and Minnesota. Should the tariffs worsen, Ford has threatened to cut the power from those states entirely, saying the Trump administration needs to “feel the pain” that its hostile economic policies are causing – reaping what they sow. Should Ford make good on this threat, 1.5 million Americans could potentially be without power.

Ford’s acrimonious response to U.S. tariffs are part of a greater trade war currently being waged between the United States and its two closest economic allies. In response to the Trump administration’s economic attacks, Trudeau announced a 25% tariff on $30 billion worth of goods, with an additional $125 billion worth of goods to be taxed within the month.

The United States and Canada’s relationship may be becoming more unstable

The relationship between the United States and Canada is arguably the worst it’s been since the War of 1812, when Americans attempted to invade. Canadians have taken to booing the National Anthem at sports events in protest of American economic policy – like they did at the contentious Four Nations hockey championship in Montreal. Their behavior has been endorsed by Trudeau, who announced “we are going to continue to boo the U.S. anthem. We aren’t booing the America people — just this unjust policy.”

Canadian’s protests are understandable. In the 20th century, the United States and Canada became fierce allies since the founding of NATO, and their respective soldiers have fought and died for one another in numerous wars. Since winning the 2024 presidential election, Donald Trump has sought to curdle the friendly relationship between the two nations, and has frequently derided Canada’s government, leadership, and sovereignty. Trump has taken to mocking Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau as the nation’s “governor” and has called Canada “the 51st state.” The president has made threats against Canadian nationhood, and announced that he was considering annexing Canada with “economic force.”

Compounding on his threat to cut off American energy, Ford recently took a shot at Trump administration mainstay Elon Musk by canceling a $100 million government contract with the billionaire’s satellite company. “We’re ripping up Ontario’s contract with Starlink,” Ford said at a recent press conference. “It’s done. It’s gone.” Ford has also announced the he intends to remove all U.S. made alcohol from Ontario’s shelves.

Trump’s hostility towards Canada makes absolutely no sense

Like many Canadian officials, Ford is baffled by the Trump administration’s outright hostility toward one of the United States’ staunch allies. “I can’t, for the life of me, figure out why this guy’s attacking his closest neighbors, allies, and friends. A tariff on Canada is a tax on Americans,” Ford went on to say. Trudeau has called the brewing trade war between the two nations “a fight with no winners.” Nevertheless, the Trump administration is continuing to battle, even if it means everyone will lose the war.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy