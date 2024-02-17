Amazon’s ‘Silk: Spider Society’ Is Being Retooled for a ‘Male-Skewing Audience’ Because Apparently, Men Don’t Have Enough Already?

Amazon’s Silk: Spider Society is going back to the drawing board. The Sony series’ writers’ room has been let go and showrunner/producer Angela Kang (The Walking Dead) will be reworking the series.

According to an article from The Ankler, Amazon now wants Kang to develop the series with a “male-skewing audience” in mind. This might prove difficult considering that Silk centers on Cindy Moon, a Korean-American woman who is bitten by the same spider that bit Peter Parker. Now imbued with powers, Cindy tries to find her missing family.

It’s depressing and all too predictable that Amazon would want to gear this woman-led series toward a male audience. After all, their most successful content is male-driven series like The Boys, Reacher, and Bosch.

And it’s not like there’s a shortage of Spider-Man content. There are ten standalone Spider-Man films (not counting crossovers), countless comics, video games, and animated series. Are men really out here thirsting for more Spider-content? Can’t women just have just one thing? Honestly, I blame Madame Web. Now it’ll be years before we get another women-driven Spider film or series.

Meanwhile, Morbius bombed, but we’re only getting more depressed superhero/vampire/Jared Leto movies. Make it make sense!

Silk‘s retooling speaks to a larger quality issue within the Sony Spider-Verse. Namely, these movies are trash. Venom, Morbius, and Madame Web are subpar films, especially when compared to your standard Marvel fare. And Kraven the Hunter doesn’t look much better. It’s baffling that Sony cannot make a good comic book film without relying on Marvel. Tom Holland can only do so much!

As Sony builds out their television Spider-Verse with Prime Video and MGM+, they have a real opportunity to rival Disney+ and Marvel. Nicolas Cage is reportedly circling Spider-Man Noir, which would be set in New York City in the 1930s.

