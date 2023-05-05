Here’s Every Character in ‘The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’

Link, Zelda, et al. are returning to our Switches when The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the highly anticipated sequel to Breath of the Wild, finally arrives on May 12. Though Nintendo’s been frustratingly tight-lipped about the game and its plot so far (there’s even speculation that some of what we have seen is actually a cunning misdirect), we do know that we’re seeing the return of the real Ganondorf and a whole lot of new characters—including a mysterious elven princess! We don’t know her name or the actor voicing her yet, but trailers have shown her wearing the same jewelry as Zelda, and that’s got to mean something.

Here’s a full list of the characters confirmed to be appearing in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, as well as the actors who will be voicing them. We’ve also included a few likely characters who haven’t been officially confirmed as of yet.

Confirmed characters in Tears of the Kingdom

Link

Kengo Takanashi will be reprising his role from Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, once again voicing everyone’s favorite thirst trap of an elf hero, Link.

Princess Zelda

Patricia Summersett from Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is back as Princess Zelda.

(Nintendo)

Ganondorf

Matthew Mercer of Critical Role fame is voicing Zelda big bad Ganondorf. The Gerudo king is back, fully regenerated from the mummified corpse under Hyrule Castle, and possessed of an army of minions he summoned using the Blood Moon.

Riju

The Gerudo chief Riju is returning for Tears of the Kingdom, and though it hasn’t been confirmed yet, the smart money is on Elizabeth Maxwell reprising her role from Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity.

Prince Sidon

Prince Sidon, also the Zora Champion since the death of his older sister, is one of the few characters to know and fight alongside Link since before the Calamity. We don’t have confirmation on his voice actor, but it’s predicted to be Jamie Mortarello, who voiced the role in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Tulin

Teba’s son Tulin, now a little bigger, is also back for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. It seems that Teba has replaced his father as the Rito champion, and is likely to be voiced by his Breath of the Wild actor, Cristina Vee.

Unconfirmed characters in Tears of the Kingdom

Tarin

Though not officially announced, IMDb lists Rob Riddell as the voice of Marin’s father, the mushroom-loving bumbler Tarin. It’s not clear what role he’s going to play in the game yet, or if Marin will be making an appearance as well.

Yunobo

Grandson of the Goron Champion, Yunobo is said to be a major character in Tears of the Kingdom, and is likely to be voiced by the same voice actor from Breath of the Wild and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, Joe Hernandez. We’ve included him in the unconfirmed section because Yunobo has been mysteriously absent from all of the trailers and Tears of the Kingdom gameplay videos released so far.

(featured image: Nintendo)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]