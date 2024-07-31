Here Are All the Logans in ‘Deadpool And Wolverine’

Do you like Wolverine? Then you’re in luck, because Deadpool and Wolverine features MANY of him! In addition to a plethora of Deadpool variants too, of course.

Deadpool (ur, the prime one) has a little montage where he jumps universes to find the perfect Wolverine to be his universe’s “anchor being” after its original Wolverine died. It’s a lot of fun and there are some totally unexpected surprises in there. Let’s claw our way through them.

Patch

You may have spotted Patch in the trailer for Deadpool and Wolverine, the only Wolverine from the montage to make it in there. In the movie, this eye-patched and suit-clad undercover Wolverine has a few seconds of screen time before putting his claws through Deadpool’s head.

Old Man Logan

Old Man Logan was a very popular 2008 comic that followed an elderly Wolverine in a world where supervillains won. Some of it formed the basis for the movie Logan, in fact. And it gets a shout-out here, with Deadpool encountering Old Man Logan and immediately getting shot.

Crucified Wolverine

Deadpool enters a world full of skulls and sees Wolverine crucified on a giant X. It’s one hell of a striking image, and it’s a homage to the iconic Marc Silvestri cover of Uncanny X-Men #251. Deadpool wisely decides not to stick around in that world.

Classic Wolverine

Deadpool drops into a forest and finds Wolverine fighting the Hulk! (Hulk is one of many brief MCU cameos in the movie.) This is a reference to Wolverine’s very first appearance being in a Hulk comic, not an X-Men one. And the shot of brown-clad Wolverine seeing the Hulk’s reflection in his claws is a take on Todd Macfarlane’s famous cover of The Incredible Hulk #340. (Though the movie version is minus the mask.)

Age of Apocalypse Wolverine

This Wolverine from the 1995 Age of Apocalypse comics arc—he has one arm and lots of hair—beats Deadpool up in an alley during his quest. That’s just one of the many, many beatings Deadpool gets from a Logan in this movie.

The Fancast

Wolverine is working on a motorbike. He turns around and it’s… Henry Cavill?! Yep, the popular fancast for Wolverine actually got a chance to play him, even if it was only for a few seconds! “The Cavillrine!” Deadpool says in awe. Then he gets in a dig at DC Studios, because of course he does.

Short King

When Hugh Jackman was first cast as Wolverine, fans complained that he was too tall. Flash forward decades later and the powers that be at Marvel clearly still haven’t forgotten those complaints. So who should Deadpool stumble upon in a bar but a very short Wolverine, whom he dubs a “short king.”

The Original X-Men Logan

The Wolverine who we followed since the original Fox X-Men movies, the one who died in Logan, does not appear in Deadpool and Wolverine. He’s still dead. Unfortunately, Deadpool can’t quite believe he’s not coming back, and proceeds to desecrate his corpse by digging it up and using the adamantium within it to kill a bunch of TVA agents. Poor Logan.

