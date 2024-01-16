‘True Detective’ Season 4 Is Dropping Plenty of Easter Eggs and References

HBO’s anthology series True Detective is back with a new season. True Detective: Night Country takes us to a remote part of Alaska for a mystery surrounding the deaths of a team of researchers. Night Country may be a new vibe for the series, but it still finds ways to connect to the previous seasons.

The fourth season of True Detective is the first to receive a subtitle, making it stand out in the series. Night Country welcomes us to a whole new world where the setting is just as much a character as the actors. In Ennis, Alaska, the days of full darkness add to the feeling of desolation in the vast frozen landscape just as a research team disappears. Led by Chief Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster), the local police search for the scientists who seem to have just walked out of the station and disappeared. When Trooper Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis) shows up, Danvers and Navarro find connections to the unsolved murder of an Indigenous woman named Annie Kowtok.

Although season 4 may seem like a departure for the series, it still has the creepy vibes of season 1. And fans of True Detective have plenty of reasons to keep their eyes peeled: According to season 4 showrunner and creator Issa López, “It is its own story, but it’s still connected. The spiral is there, the way that there are those dark and ancient gods (perhaps yes, perhaps not) working behind the scenes. It is the same universe.”

Let’s unpack all the Easter eggs and references in Night Country so far.

Episode 1 – “Part 1”

(HBO)

Opening quote

Before the episode begins, a quote appears on screen: “… For we do not know what beasts the night dreams when its hours grow too long for even God to be awake.” The quote is attributed to a fictional character named Hildred Castaigne, the unreliable narrator in a story from The King in Yellow. The collection by Robert W. Chambers heavily inspired Nic Pizzolatto when developing the first season of True Detective. This quote, however, never came from Castaigne. López wrote the quote to connect the series back to season 1. Although it may not actually be from Castaigne, the quote fits the vibes of seasons 1 and 4 perfectly.

Tsalal Arctic Research Station

The Tsalal Research Station, where the researchers disappear from, comes from a Jules Verne novel. The book, An Antarctic Mystery, partially takes place on an island named Tsalal, where Indigenous peoples attacked white colonists. Tsalal’s people are seemingly killed off by disease before an earthquake destroys the island. Themes from that novel may play a part in Night Country. Tensions between Indigenous people and corporations harvesting the land are already evident.

The Thing DVD

While investigating the abandoned scientific research station, Danvers looks over the entertainment system. On the shelf is a DVD of The Thing. The movie doesn’t connect to True Detective, but the classic horror film—about workers at a remote scientific research station in the arctic who are attacked by an alien that was frozen in ice—shares elements with Night Country.

Spirals

Wonky spirals featured heavily in the first season of True Detective. It was the main symbol of the pedophile ring the detectives uncovered. In Night Country, Danvers unpacks evidence photos and places them around her in a spiral pattern. It also looks like the deceased Annie K. had a spiral tattoo. The spirals may not connect literally back to season 1, but they seem to signify a connection to the unfolding mystery.

Lone Star beer

Danvers drinks the same Lone Star beer as Rust Cohle (Matthew McConaughey) did in True Detective season 1.

Scientific and philosophical names

A running theme in season 1 of True Detective was the debate between science and religion. Night Country, set in a town that might be rife with supernatural happenings, has two characters with names referencing great logical thinkers of our time. One of the missing scientists is named Ralph Emerson, after the transcendentalist writer Ralph Waldo Emerson. There’s also a baby named Darwin. Obviously, that’s a nod to Charles Darwin—the father of evolution.

(featured image: HBO)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]