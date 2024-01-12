Creepy Mysteries Are Coming in ‘True Detective: Night Country’

HBO’s True Detective anthology series returns this weekend for a fourth season, set in the frozen darkness of Alaska. There’s murder, mystery, and the return of a certain creepy spiral from season 1.

True Detective: Night Country stars Jodie Foster as Detective Liz Danvers and Kali Reis as Detective Evangeline Navarro. The two investigate an abandoned research station where eight scientists have gone missing—and six of them appear frozen in the water. Since it takes place in Alaska during the polar night, the atmosphere feels desolate and foreboding. Although the threat may or may not be supernatural, it is giving major The Thing vibes.

This season stands apart from the three previous seasons by getting a subtitle. Yet the appearance of the creepy spiral from season 1 shows a deep connection. Season 4 showrunner Issa López said to look out for things seen in other True Detective stories. “There are Easter eggs throughout that you will find and there’s a big, big thing in episode 6 that you will discover in time. It is its own story, but it’s still connected. The spiral is there, the way that there are those dark and ancient gods (perhaps yes, perhaps not) working behind the scenes. It is the same universe.”

Viewers can only watch True Detective: Night Country on HBO’s cable channel and the company’s streaming outlet, Max. Previous seasons of True Detective are also available to stream on Max.

True Detective: Night Country release schedule

The first episode premieres on January 14, 2024. Each of the six episodes will be released on a weekly schedule.

Episode 1 – January 14

Episode 2 – January 21

Episode 3 – January 28

Episode 4 – February 4

Episode 5 – February 18

Episode 6 – February 25

(featured image: Max)

