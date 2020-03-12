All the Movies Getting Rescheduled Because of Coronavirus

Things are developing fast when it comes to Hollywood reactions to the coronavirus, and it might make some fans furious. They may want a quiet place to think about it but, at least they so busy rescheduling that there’s no time to die?

Okay. I’ll stop with the puns. Amid the widening calls for “social distancing” and recent moves by many states to ban events and gatherings with crowds over 250 people, Hollywood is taking measures too and rescheduling many major releases. Here are all the rescheduled films that we know of so far, in order of the previous release date.

A Quiet Place Part 2

The highly anticipated sequel, which had been getting a huge advertising blitz before its previously scheduled March 20 release, has now been postponed, with no new release date announced yet.

Director John Krasinski explained the decision on twitter:

The Lovebirds

The Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae comedy, which looks pretty fun based on its trailers, has been pushed back from its April 3 release date with no new release date announced.

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway

Yes. There’s a second Peter Rabbit movie coming out. It apparently made a lot of money overseas which is why the release date, which like many others on this list was set for April 3, has been pushed back. In this case, it’s been pushed back to August 7.

Saint Maud

A24’s latest horror entry has been moved forward just a week from its old date of April 3, will also now box on April 10. The change is so it can take full advantage of a suddenly empty Easter weekend thanks to the big move of …

No Time to Die

The 25th entry into the Bond franchise was set to be released April 10, but has been pushed back to November 12 in the UK and November 25 in the rest of the world. This shuffle had left us with a lot of Daniel Craig content no longer tied to promoting a movie, not that we’re mad about it.

Trolls World Tour

In a bit of good news, the sequel to Trolls will now come out sooner! Yay? Trolls World Tour has moved its release date from April 17 to April 10 to fill the void left by No Time to Die.

My Spy

The family film starring Dave Bautista has been pushed up to take over Trolls‘ old spot on April 17.

The Bad Trip

The movie starring Tiffany Haddish and focused on friends playing pranks, Jackass-style, has been shuffled a lot but it’s now been moved up from April 24 to April 17.

Fast 9

This may be the biggest move so far. Fast 9, the latest addition to the massive Fast and the Furious franchise has been rescheduled by a year. The tentpole film was set to open May 22, this year but has been pushed back until April 2, 2021.

There are, of course, a huge raft of movies that currently aren’t being rescheduled, the largest coming from Disney. Mulan has already had its world premiere and is still on track to open. This is despite the fact that the film was made in the hopes of cashing in on the massive Chinese film market—a market that is currently shut down. Black Widow is also still slated for April 24.

It may be that Disney has so many billions of dollars in the bank they aren’t necessarily worried about how the coronavirus will affect these movies, but it also might be that the publicity machines built to hype the releases are just too big to stop. This might have been Why Fast 9 moved a date in May and moved the release to far ahead: because they didn’t want to risk wasting massive advertising money on a movie that will be rescheduled.

Even with the nation panicking, there will still be plenty of movies to watch in the theater and at home.

(Via AtomTickets, Image: Universal)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com