Things We Saw Today: Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani Are The Lovebirds

It is time to crown Issa Rae the new romcom queen, because within a few months, she is going to have two entries into the genre, with The Photograph in February and a new film called The Lovebirds, which comes out April 3rd. The trailer for the latter just released, and the internet is already excited about an interracial couple with two people of color!
According to IMDB: “A young couple (Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani) is pulled into a bizarre (and hilarious) murder mystery. Working to clear their names and solve the case, they need to figure out how they, and their relationship, can survive the night.”
I truly can’t wait to see this and get all my friends to watch it with me. I especially love that Rae, in her 30s, is using her platform to create so much necessary romantic content for us. We stan a thoughtful queen.
(image: Paramount Pictures)
- Writer and reporter Shamira Ibrahim eloquently breaks down why Meghan McCain has been such a problem on The View. (via NYT)
- There is something really weird going on with the Mindhunter team. News has broken that the cast has been released from their contracts. (via TVLine)
- The Secret Lair Drop Series from Magic: The Gathering is returning! A lovely way to have more Magic content this year. (via Polygon)
In a word: https://t.co/raWNx7txzu pic.twitter.com/Py0HPIQ91k
— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 16, 2020
- House of the Dragon, the Game of Thrones prequel, is being slated for a 2022 release. I hope you have Targaryen flags ready. (via Deadline)
- The media has a problem with too many dead wives. (via Nerdist)
- Sadly, Christopher Tolkien, son of J.R.R. Tolkien, has passed away at 95. (via The Sun)
We haven’t forgotten about this. We are not letting this go. #believebianca https://t.co/5zLALVy4FP
— AVEN – Asexual Visibility & Education Network (@asexuality) January 15, 2020
