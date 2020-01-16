Things We Saw Today: Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani Are The Lovebirds

It is time to crown Issa Rae the new romcom queen, because within a few months, she is going to have two entries into the genre, with The Photograph in February and a new film called The Lovebirds, which comes out April 3rd. The trailer for the latter just released, and the internet is already excited about an interracial couple with two people of color!

According to IMDB: “A young couple (Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani) is pulled into a bizarre (and hilarious) murder mystery. Working to clear their names and solve the case, they need to figure out how they, and their relationship, can survive the night.”

I truly can’t wait to see this and get all my friends to watch it with me. I especially love that Rae, in her 30s, is using her platform to create so much necessary romantic content for us. We stan a thoughtful queen.

(image: Paramount Pictures)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com