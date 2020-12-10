comScore

All The Marvel Cinematic Universe News From Disney!

There's a lot of it!

By Jessica MasonDec 10th, 2020, 9:44 pm

tom hiddleston in the loki serie sneak peak

Okay, we’re still digging out from all the Star Wars news, and now it feels like we just watched a Hall H Mavel Panel thanks to the complete deluge of trailers, confirmations and announcements we got today. But have no fear, Suvians, we’ve got everything Kevin Feige announced today at the Disney Investor Day event.

First up was WandaVision. We got a full trailer at last, which we’ve already broken down but just incase you missed it. Here it is again:

This reality-bending series looked seriously fascinating and it will tie directly into other properties, according to Disney.  “Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness, debuts March 25, 2022. Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, & Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez. Directed by Sam Raimi, the film ties to WandaVision & the next Spider-Man film.” We’re getting all sorts of different realities here and it’s going to be wild!

Less Sci-Fi and more hard action are in store in Falcon and The Winter Soldier, which we also got an official first look at and we’ve dug into the details on that one as well:

But the thing I’m personally most excited about: Loki. My glorious god of mischief is back in his own series and I am so happy to see my garbage son back on a screen. And I’m utterly fascinated by what sort of trouble he’s gotten himself into and how this will tie into other Marvel movies and shows.

We got deeper into the trailer, right here.

Two out of three of these show are playing with reality and time, even though Kevin Feige described Loki as a crime thriller. And so too is the first animated srries in the MCU, What If … which will explore all sorts of alternate tales from the MCU like Peggy Carter as Captain Britain, a Zombie Captain America, and T’Challa as Star-Lord! (Upgrade).

But that’s just the beginning. We got an update on Black Widow, which is still set for theater. We’re also still supposedly getting Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in July, fingers crossed. And we’ll be seeing Captain Marvel again soon, as well as, yes, Miss Marvel!

Miss Marvel joins the slate along with Moon Knight and She-Hulk, which yes, will star Tatiana Maslany, how will be joined by Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk AND Tim Roth as Abomination. Yes, this means Marvel remembers that The Incredible Hulk exists.

You want more? THERE’S MORE. Ironheart (RIRI WILLIAMS!)! Secret Invasion! And Armor Wars with Don Cheadle! And A Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday special that will come out Next Christmas season (or whatever Christmas season happens before Guardians 3 comes out).

And Baby Groot shorts! SO MUCH!

And that’s all just Disney+! What about the actual MCU movies? Remember those? We mentioned Black Widow, Shang-Chi, Doctor Strange 2, and Spider-Man 3. But there are many more on the horizon, Lik Thor: Love and Thunder, which will include Christian Bale as the baddie, as well as Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

I am so excited to see Kathryn Newton, who I have loved since her days on Supernatural, joining the MCU. Also on the docket: Mehershala Ali in Blade, and, oh yeah. One more thing … or, I guess, four more things:

Phew!

