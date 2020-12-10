All The Marvel Cinematic Universe News From Disney!

Okay, we’re still digging out from all the Star Wars news, and now it feels like we just watched a Hall H Mavel Panel thanks to the complete deluge of trailers, confirmations and announcements we got today. But have no fear, Suvians, we’ve got everything Kevin Feige announced today at the Disney Investor Day event.

First up was WandaVision. We got a full trailer at last, which we’ve already broken down but just incase you missed it. Here it is again:

“We are an unusual couple.” Marvel Studios’ @WandaVision, an Original Series, starts streaming Jan. 15 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/rBIygqUGsw — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 11, 2020

This reality-bending series looked seriously fascinating and it will tie directly into other properties, according to Disney. “Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness, debuts March 25, 2022. Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, & Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez. Directed by Sam Raimi, the film ties to WandaVision & the next Spider-Man film.” We’re getting all sorts of different realities here and it’s going to be wild!

Less Sci-Fi and more hard action are in store in Falcon and The Winter Soldier, which we also got an official first look at and we’ve dug into the details on that one as well:

“The legacy of that shield is complicated.” Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, an Original Series, starts streaming Mar. 19 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/iJaquJEUGy — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 11, 2020

But the thing I’m personally most excited about: Loki. My glorious god of mischief is back in his own series and I am so happy to see my garbage son back on a screen. And I’m utterly fascinated by what sort of trouble he’s gotten himself into and how this will tie into other Marvel movies and shows.

“Glorious.” Loki, an Original Series from Marvel Studios, is coming May 2021 to #DisneyPlus. @lokiofficial pic.twitter.com/gqT7AKur2y — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 11, 2020

We got deeper into the trailer, right here.

Two out of three of these show are playing with reality and time, even though Kevin Feige described Loki as a crime thriller. And so too is the first animated srries in the MCU, What If … which will explore all sorts of alternate tales from the MCU like Peggy Carter as Captain Britain, a Zombie Captain America, and T’Challa as Star-Lord! (Upgrade).

“Space. Time. Reality. It’s more than linear path.” WHAT IF…?, an Original Series from Marvel Studios, is coming Summer 2021 to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/P8VDm2rhXJ — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 11, 2020

But that’s just the beginning. We got an update on Black Widow, which is still set for theater. We’re also still supposedly getting Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in July, fingers crossed. And we’ll be seeing Captain Marvel again soon, as well as, yes, Miss Marvel!

Ms. Marvel, a newer character to Marvel comics has grabbed the world’s imagination and we are excited to announce Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan. Ms. Marvel, an Original Series from Marvel Studios, is coming late 2021 to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/ArHe8vMCXd — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 11, 2020

Miss Marvel joins the slate along with Moon Knight and She-Hulk, which yes, will star Tatiana Maslany, how will be joined by Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk AND Tim Roth as Abomination. Yes, this means Marvel remembers that The Incredible Hulk exists.

She-Hulk arrives to the MCU! Tatiana Maslany will portray Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk and Tim Roth returns as the Abomination and Hulk himself, Mark Ruffalo, will appear in the series. Directed Kat Coiro and Anu Valia, She-Hulk is coming to #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/z4OlQJhrlr — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 11, 2020

You want more? THERE’S MORE. Ironheart (RIRI WILLIAMS!)! Secret Invasion! And Armor Wars with Don Cheadle! And A Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday special that will come out Next Christmas season (or whatever Christmas season happens before Guardians 3 comes out).

Samuel L. Jackson is back as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn from Captain Marvel returns as the Skrull Talos in Marvel Studios’ Original Series Secret Invasion. Coming to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/AuInHMuBRW — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 11, 2020

Coming soon to #DisneyPlus, Dominique Thorne is genius inventor Riri Williams in Ironheart, an Original Series about the creator of the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man. pic.twitter.com/VB94VyPr9e — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 11, 2020

Don Cheadle returns as James Rhodes aka War Machine in Armor Wars, an Original Series coming to #DisneyPlus. A classic Marvel story about Tony Stark’s worst fear coming true: what happens when his tech falls into the wrong hands? pic.twitter.com/K6M0q9mcNM — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 11, 2020

And Baby Groot shorts! SO MUCH!

And that’s all just Disney+! What about the actual MCU movies? Remember those? We mentioned Black Widow, Shang-Chi, Doctor Strange 2, and Spider-Man 3. But there are many more on the horizon, Lik Thor: Love and Thunder, which will include Christian Bale as the baddie, as well as Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Peyton Reed is back to direct the third Ant-Man film, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer all return. Kathryn Newton joins the cast as Cassie Lang and Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror. pic.twitter.com/opXw1cmpFj — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 11, 2020

I am so excited to see Kathryn Newton, who I have loved since her days on Supernatural, joining the MCU. Also on the docket: Mehershala Ali in Blade, and, oh yeah. One more thing … or, I guess, four more things:

Jon Watts will direct the new feature film for Marvel’s First Family, Fantastic Four! pic.twitter.com/Eu26ghxbGT — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 11, 2020

Phew!

(Image: Marvel/Disney)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com