Wanda Maximoff is going to have a lot to unpack if the new trailer for WandaVision has anything to say about it.

Stuck in her own mind and trying to unpack the trauma of losing Vision while being snapped away by Thanos, Wanda is confronting her struggles through different television shows. Honestly, I respect it. But what’s interesting about this trailer is the look at characters like Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings).

“We are an unusual couple.” Marvel Studios’ @WandaVision, an Original Series, starts streaming Jan. 15 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/rBIygqUGsw — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 11, 2020

It’s no secret that WandaVision is one of the Marvel Disney+ shows that I’m most excited about. Wanda is a character who deserves more than she’s gotten in the overall Marvel Cinematic Universe and what I loved about this trailer is that it’s clear that she’s doing this as a way to cope with the loss of Vision but also to take a look at herself.

Wanda has been through so much both on screen in the MCU and off. She’s lost her brother, been all but blamed for deaths that were outside of her control, and lost Vision before getting taken herself. All of that was left relatively unexplored and so giving Wanda time to explore her own trauma as well as seeing the strength of her power? That’s incredibly exciting.

I have my theories on what it means for the future of the MCU (especially if this show is going down the House of M route I think it is) but this trailer is showing me that, finally, Wanda is going to have her moment and we’ll see at least some of her power and I can’t f**king wait.

WandaVision hits Disney+ this coming January 15th.

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

