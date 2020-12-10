Loki Is Taking Us Into the World of the TVA and His Trip Through Time

So, Loki is in trouble with the Time Cops. The first full trailer for the show starring Tom Hiddleston did a great job of getting Loki stans excited while also bringing in those other fans who might not be too keen on the trickster. (Honestly though, who doesn’t love Loki?)

Based in a timeline created when Loki stole the tesseract from the Avengers during the Battle of New York, the series is taking on Loki’s creation of an alternate reality because of his splintering the main timeline. Starring Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and more, Loki seems to be an integral part of the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Glorious.” Loki, an Original Series from Marvel Studios, is coming May 2021 to #DisneyPlus. @lokiofficial pic.twitter.com/gqT7AKur2y — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 11, 2020

Does Loki’s clear “escape” from the TVA mean that he tricked the time cops or does it mean that he’s working with them, giving us the opportunity to see Hiddleston take on the role in future Marvel movies? Why is he looking like the 1950s dreamboat I want him to be on a plane? Why is Owen Wilson so good in that elevator clip?

These are just a few of the questions I have after watching the trailer for Loki and the more I think about it, the more questions I have (in a good way). It seems, like the rest of the Disney+ programming, that Loki is giving fans the content of the trickster god that we’ve all longed for.

While the MCU is great and those movies have brought us such joy, it is hard to give all these characters their time. Among one of the fan favorites is Loki and he’s always been a character tied to the hip of his brother Thor so now that he’s out on his own, who knows what trouble he’s going to bring along with him.

My own theory is that Loki is going to continue to work with the TVA and not go back to his original timeline, splintering the universes for good and, essentially, creating the multiverse at the same time that Wanda is doing it without her own knowledge. All of these shows are important to the future of the MCU and getting to see how Loki is going to tackle his newfound life (separate from Thor and without the character development of Thor: The Dark World, Thor: Ragnarok, and beyond) should excite all Marvel fans.

