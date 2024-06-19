What Does ‘The Boys’ Have in Store for Season 4?

The Boys season 4 is off to a lukewarm start. But hey, the way Homelander’s having a mid-life crisis and Butcher’s afraid of dying, things could get diabolical really fast here.

The eight-episode season premiered on Prime Video on June 13, 2024, with the first three episodes dropping together. The remaining five episodes will be releasing weekly until July 18, when the season finale airs. Here are the scheduled release dates for season 4:

Episode No. Episode Title Release Date 1 “Department of Dirty Tricks June 13, 2024 2

“Life Among The Sceptics” June 13, 2024 3

We’ll Keep the Red Flag Flying Here” June 13, 2024 4

“Wisdom of the Ages” June 20, 2024 5

“Beware the Jabberwock, My Son” June 27, 2024 6

“Dirty Business” July 4, 2024 7

“The Insider” July 11, 2024 8

“Assassination Run” July 18, 2024

This season sees a bunch of new supes and humans in the mix. We’ve got Jeffrey Dean Morgan, another Supernatural import, joining The Boys’ crusade against the supes as Joe Kessler, an old friend of Butcher’s. There’s also Colin, a blast from Frenchie’s past that impacts his relationship with Kimiko.

Meanwhile, The Seven are finally filling in the blanks left by Starlight and Queen Maeve’s exit. Homelander brings in Sister Sage, whose superpower is being the smartest person on the planet. And Sage, in turn, recruits Firecracker. Her power on paper is rather sparky, but her true power is that she’s a right-winger mouthpiece with a vendetta against Starlight, and can instigate and turn people against the former member of the Seven.

Prime Video has renewed The Boys for a fifth and final season, and two days before season 4 premiered, show creator Erik Kripke described season 4 as the beginning of the end. Well, we’re seated!

