EXCLUSIVE: A New Clip From ‘The Boys’ Gives Us a Look Into Sister Sage and Firecracker’s Relationship

Rachel Leishman
Published: Jun 19, 2024

The Boys are back and this season is great! With all new characters to meet and a new version of the Seven to build, there is a lot to unpack so far. And now we are proud to debut an exclusive clip for the next episode of season 4!

Firecracker (Valorie Curry) and Sister Sage (Susan Heyward) are the newest members of the Seven and they are already finding ways of “fitting in.” But in a new clip for the episode, we get to see what their goals really are. Sister Sage is kind of leading the charge and giving Firecracker her time to shine and…it doesn’t seem like it is going to be a good thing in the long run. I mean Sister Sage is willingly sleeping with the Deep so that has to give us some insight into who she is. And well…Firecracker is the embodiment of the worst people.

The episode is described as follows: “It’s the premiere of Firecracker’s new Vought News show, THE TRUTHBOMB, broadcasting live, right across the street from Starlight House.  And Firecracker’s hateful lies and public attacks finally push Annie to her breaking point, costing Annie her credibility and a powerful new ally.  Meanwhile, it’s all-hands-on-deck after The Boys learn of Homelander’s horrifying plans for the future.  Hughie makes a desperate attempt to save his father from dying, which leads to the first ever Hughie and Kimiko team-up!  Frenchie can’t stand the guilt of lying to Colin any longer and reveals the shocking truth about his past.  And Homelander, seeking to rid himself of his humanity once and for all, pays a horrifying visit to the place he grew up. “

The Boys airs every Thursday morning and…there was a lot to dig into in those first three episodes and it just seems to be getting worse and worse for the Boys and Annie.

Rachel Leishman
