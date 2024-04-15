Meet the Crew of ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ One Last Time

Star Trek: Discovery’s final season has set off for one last adventure, and the crew of the Discovery is in for a wild ride.

Recommended Videos

As revealed in Star Trek: Discovery season 5’s first three episodes, Captain Burnham and her Star Fleet colleagues are now participating in the race of their lives, trying to find the most powerful treasure in the universe before a pair of former couriers can get to it first. Essentially, Star Trek: Discovery season 5 has become a sequel, of sorts, to a very specific storyline from Star Trek: The Next Generation, involving Captain Picard and a species known as the Progenitors. I won’t reveal too much more here, but it’s safe to say that Star Trek: Discovery’s final season is a big one.

As such, it’s no surprise that so many of the show’s cast members have returned, ready to fly one last time. If you need a refresher course or you’re simply curious to find out more about the show’s new cast members and the characters they portray, you’ve come to the right place. Read our handy Star Trek: Discovery season 5 cast and character guide to find out more.

Sonequa Martin-Green as Captain Michael Burnham

(Paramount+)

Sonequa Martin-Green returns as Michael Burnham, Captain of the Discovery and adventurer extraordinaire. In the 32nd century, Captain Burnham may be one of the most influential members of Star Fleet, and she and her team have rightfully been entrusted with securing one of the galaxy’s most powerful secrets. Martin-Green has been the lead of Star Trek: Discovery since the show started in 2017, but you’ll also recognize her from roles in The Walking Dead, New Girl, and Space Jam: A New Legacy.

Doug Jones as Saru

(Paramount+)

Doug Jones’ Saru is Michael Burnham’s Number One and a Captain himself, but their relationship is much deeper than that. Burnham relies on Saru’s empathy, kindness, and intelligence, and he has her friendship in return. In Star Trek: Discovery season 5, however, Saru has been offered the chance to become a Federation Ambassador, which he humbly accepts, as it allows him to marry his love interest, Tara Rosling’s President T’Rina. Aside from his role in Discovery, you’ll also recognize Jones from Hocus Pocus 2 and FX’s What We Do in the Shadows.

David Ajala as Cleveland Booker

(Paramount+)

Despite Michael and Booker’s parting in the Star Trek: Discovery season 4 finale, Booker is back to help Discovery and its crew track down the thieves currently after the Progenitors’ universe-altering treasure. How his relationship with Michael progresses this season remains to be seen. You may also recognize Adjala from his role as Manchester Black in the CW’s Supergirl series.

Anthony Rapp as Commander Paul Stamets

(Paramount+)

As Discovery’s leading science expert, Anthony Rapp’s Paul Stamets has been passionately and diligently working on expanding Discovery’s spore drive capabilities to the rest of Star Fleet. But after the tragic theft of the prototype spore drive in season 4, Stamets is feeling a little lost on board, though the mystery of the Progenitors has certainly sparked his interest. Rapp is well known for his role in the musical Rent, as well as having had guest starring roles on shows like The Good Fight and voicing Orpheus in Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical.

Wilson Cruz as Doctor Hugh Culber

(Paramount+)

Doctor Hugh Culbert is not only Discovery’s leading physician but Commander Stamets’ romantic partner, as well. He’s kind and compassionate, recently working conscientiously to find a way to provide mental health services to the crew of the Discovery. In Discovery season 5, episode 3, however, he’s also been part of an away mission involving the Trill and the Progenitors’ secrets. Wilson Cruz has also had roles in shows like Thirteen Reasons Why and My So-Called Life.

Mary Wiseman as Lieutenant Sylvia Tilly

(Paramount+)

Though Mary Wiseman’s Lieutenant Sylvia Tilly became a Starfleet Academy instructor in Star Trek: Discovery season 4, she too is back on the ship to help Burnham locate the Progenitors’ lost knowledge. As one of Discovery’s leading scientific minds, she’ll no doubt be a huge asset during the search. Mary Wiseman has also starred in shows like Baskets and Longmire.

Blu del Barrio as Ensign Adira Tal

(Paramount+)

Commander Stamets’ protégé, Ensign Adira Tal, will undoubtedly be helping Stamets and Tilly solve the clues left behind by the Progenitors as the Discovery scours the galaxy for the lost treasure. Though much of Adira’s story has so far been focused on their relationship with their other half, Gray Tal, Gray’s minimal role in Discovery season 5 will give Adira a chance to truly make their mark on the show. Their role on Discovery is Blu del Barrio’s most significant role yet, though you may also recognize their voice from the video game Starfield.

Oded Fehr as Admiral Charles Vance

(CBS/Paramount+)

Oded Fehr returns as Admiral Charles Vance and will once again be overseeing Discovery’s mission as they track down the Progenitors’ history. So far, Vance has been supportive of Burnham’s leadership in season 5, but that all may change as the stakes become even higher. Oded Fehr’s most famous and perhaps most beloved role is his turn in The Mummy and The Mummy Returns as Ardeth Bay.

David Cronenberg as Dr. Kovich

(CBS/Paramount+)

David Cronenberg returns as Dr. Kovich, as it is his research and interest in the Progenitors that forces Discovery to go on a treasure hunt across the universe. His motives remain unclear, however, as he even accompanies the Discovery on the first leg of their mission, constantly reminding Burnham how important this discovery could be. Cronenberg is not only a talented actor but an accomplished director, as well.

Tig Notaro as Commander Jett Reno

(CBS/Paramount+)

Comedian Tig Notaro returns as recurring character Jett Reno, one of the Discovery’s vital engineers and a master of sarcasm and deadpan deliveries. How big their role will be this season is still unclear. You may recognize Notaro from her stand-up comedy specials, as well as roles in The Morning Show and Army of the Dead.

Tara Rosling as President T’Rina of Ni’Var

(CBS/Paramount+)\

Tara Rosling returns as President T’Rina of Ni’Var and, as of recently, Saru’s fiancé. However, given Saru is on one last mission with the Discovery, and the Vulcans and Romulans don’t seem to have a major role this season, Rosling’s role may be limited. Previously, you may have recognized Rosling from the show Impulse.

Chelah Horsdal as Federation President Laira Rillak

(CBS/Paramount+)

Chelah Horsdal returns as Federation President Laira Rillak in Discovery season 5, most likely to negotiate the political ramifications of the Progenitors’ secrets should Burnham be successful during her mission. You may recognize Horsdal from roles in The Man in the High Castle and Hell On Wheels.

Ian Alexander as Gray Tal

(CBS/Paramount+)

Ian Alexander has returned to Discovery season 5 as Gray Tal, though it may have only been for one episode. Gray and Adira said a heartfelt goodbye to one another in episode three as they realized they’d grown apart and wanted to discover who they were as invidviduals. Ian Alexander has also had roles in The OA and The Last of Us: Part II.

Callum Keith Rennie as Captain Rayner

(Paramount+)

The first of three major new characters in Star Trek: Discovery season 5, Callum Keith Rennie portrays Captain Rayner, a somewhat reckless and bold Star Fleet Captain with a wealth of experience working on Red Directives. Rayner and his crew are sent to help the Discovery with their search for the treasure, but after his rash actions almost cause the destruction of a civillian settlement, Rayner is demoted. Instead, Burnham chooses him as her new Number One in Saru’s absence. You might recognize Rennie from roles in The Umbrella Academy and Jessica Jones.

Eve Harlow as Moll

(Paramount+)

Moll, as portrayed by Eve Harlow, is one-half of the former courier duo searching for the Progenitors’ treasure, too. Rash and clever, Moll and her (romantic) partner in crime, L’ak, don’t seem to feel threatened by Burnham and the Discovery in the slightest. Harlow has been part of plenty of genre TV shows, including The Night Agent, The 100, and Next.

Elias Toufexis as L’ak

(Paramount+)

Elias Toufexis stars in Discovery season 5 as L’ak, Moll’s love interest and protector, but make no mistake: L’ak is just as fearsome and determined as Moll is. Though you might not immediately recognize Toufexis’ features, there’s a good chance you’ll recognize his voice, as he’s had plenty of voice-over roles in shows and games like Blood of Zues, Starfield, Pluto, and Gotham Knights. He’s also had a recurring role on The Expanse.

Also returning are ….

A Captain is nothing without their crew. The following cast members have also returned or been added to Star Trek: Discovery’s final season, including:

Emily Coutts as Lieutenant Commander Keyla Detmer

Patrick Kwok-Choon as Lieutenant Commander Gen Rhys

Olyn Oladejo as Lieutenant Commander Joann Owasekun

Orville Cummings as Lieutenant Christopher

David Benjamin Tomlinson as Lieutenant Junior Grade Linus

Annabelle Wallis as the voice of Zora

New episodes of Star Trek: Discovery season 5 premiere Thursdays only on Paramount+.

(featured image: Paramount+)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more