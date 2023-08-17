‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Is About To Embark on Its Final Voyage

Star Trek: Discovery season 5 has been confirmed by Paramount to be the show’s final outing. While the show has, to put it mildly, been divisive, there’s no denying that it reinvigorated the Star Trek franchise as a whole. Arguably, without Discovery‘s success, we wouldn’t be enjoying shows like Star Trek: Picard, Strange New Worlds, Lower Decks, Prodigy, and upcoming projects like Star Trek: Starfleet Academy. For that, we’ll always be grateful.

I for one, will miss Discovery‘s characters, even if I didn’t always agree with their stories. So, if you’re like me, and you’re wondering when Star Trek: Discovery might come to an end, who is involved, and what you can expect from the show’s final season, you’ve come to the right place.

When will Star Trek: Discovery season 5 release?

Paramount+ has already revealed that Star Trek: Discovery season 5 will premiere in early 2024. An exact date has not yet been announced.

However, when Paramount+ announced the show’s final release slot, it was also revealed they would invest in a hefty and long-running promotional campaign. Per Deadline, “Leading up to the final season, Paramount+ will honor the show’s groundbreaking storytelling over its past four seasons with yearlong celebrations and appearances at key events in markets around the world.” This promo, however, was announced a few months before the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes commenced, so Star Trek: Discovery season 5’s marketing journey may look a little different than previously intended.

It has also been revealed that Star Trek: Discovery season 5 will have a total of 10 episodes. While this is less than previous seasons of Discovery, it is more in line with what Paramount’s other recent Star Trek shows have been granted.

Will the cast return in Star Trek: Discovery season 5?

It’s safe to say that most, if not all, of the cast, is set to return for the show’s fifth and final season, including Sonequa Martin-Green as Captain Michael Burnham, Doug Jones as Saru, Anthony Rapp as Lt. Commander Paul Stamets, Wilson Cruz as Dr. Hugh Culber, Blu del Barrio as Adira, Tig Notaro as Commander Jett Reno, and David Ajala as Cleveland Booker. Though Mary Wiseman’s Lt. Sylvia Tilly decided to leave Discovery for Starfleet Academy, she’s expected to return for the show, too, as well as Chelah Horsdal’s President Rillak, Oded Fehr’s Admiral Charles Vance, Tara Rosling’s President T’Rina, and Ian Alexander’s Gray Tal.

What will Star Trek: Discovery season 5 be about?

Deadline revealed an official synopsis for Star Trek: Discovery season 5, which reads:

The fifth and final season will find Captain Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and the crew of the USS Discovery uncovering a mystery that will send them on an epic adventure across the galaxy to find an ancient power whose very existence has been deliberately hidden for centuries. But there are others on the hunt as well — dangerous foes who are desperate to claim the prize for themselves and will stop at nothing to get it.

The first Discovery season 5 trailer, which was released at NYCC in 2022, promises an exciting, action-packed season. We’ll likely see Tilly in her role at Starfleet Academy, learn more about Cleveland Booker’s past, and explore new, never-before-seen Star Trek civilizations. Because these last few seasons of Star Trek: Discovery take place so far into the future—the 32nd century, to be precise—the show can be free to write its own canon without worrying about what came before. You can watch the trailer here.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

(featured image: Paramount+)

