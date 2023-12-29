All ‘One Piece’ Movies Ranked Worst to Best

Many have set out on a journey to see every episode that One Piece has to offer, but only a lucky few return—lucky because there’s still MORE One Piece to watch! Like fifteen movies more! But not all One Piece movies were made equal.

I’m sorry, what did you say? Are you really trying to tell me that you ran out of One Piece episodes to watch? That you’re all “caught up”? Don’t make me laugh. There’s over a thousand of them. You probably just accidentally skipped over some filler episodes that you should have sat down and binged. You’re gonna have to get up pretty early to fool a salty ol’ sea dog like me. Now go away prove that you’re a real fan.

You’re still here. Could it be true? Is it even possible? Have you actually seen all that One Piece has to offer? Left nary a filler-arc stone unturned? If so, I beg your pardon. Let’s dive into the movies. Some are definitely worse than others. But if you’re a true fan you need to watch them all. Start with the worst and end with the best? Start with the best and end with the worst? Jump around? The choice is yours; I’m only here to help you make it.

15. One Piece 3D: Straw Hat Chase

(Toei)

Starting off at the bottom of the barrel that Luffy found himself in, we have Straw Hat Chase. And if you’re not careful, it will chase you away from ever wanting to watch One Piece ever again. Listen, it isn’t abominable, but it isn’t exactly good, either. Luffy loses his straw hat and we spend half an hour looking for it … then he finds it … nothing changes except Luffy’s scalp probably gets slightly sunburned. Whatever.

14. Chopper’s Kingdom on the Island of Strange Animals

(Toei)

As far as character-specific movies go, Chopper’s Kingdom on the Island of Strange Animals takes the Whole Cake Island for being the worst. Tony boy’s stories generally aren’t that memorable to begin with, and this one is Snoresville Island. Honk-Shoo Archipelago. Chopper becomes king of some random-ass animals after accidentally killing their old king. Cool? Then Luffy and the gang take on the film’s antagonist, and besides the murder at the beginning of the film, Chopper does’t actually have all that much to do.

13. Clockwork Island Adventure

(Toei Animation)

The Going Merry gets stolen on some random island by The Trumps, and Luffy and the gang have to get it back. Yes, The Trumps. No, not the Republican political family, but about as charming—which is to say, not at all. The leader of the Trumps—The Bear King—ends up stealing away Nami in order to marry her, to which Nami responds with all the pleasure that one would feel if Donald Trump himself proposed. Despite The Bear King’s fearsome appearance, he’s done in only a few whacks from Luffy, giving this film an unsatisfying end.

12. One Piece: The Movie

(Toei Animation)

While One Piece: The Movie may earn points for drumming up fan nostalgia for the series’ humble beginnings, it’s a weaker film in comparison to many of the others on this list. One Piece is a bit like the engine of an old car; it takes a while to start up, but once it’s going, it keeps go for a long time. The series doesn’t truly hit its stride until well after the gang has entered the Grand Line, and this film is no exception.

11. The Giant Mechanical Soldier of Karakuri Castle

(Toei)

The Giant Mechanical Soldier is a film that breaks away from the traditional One Piece plot of “Straw Hat Pirates see problem. Straw Hat Pirates punch problem. Problem goes away.” This film actually requires the gang to use one of their less developed organs: their brains. After being told of the legend of the Golden Crown by a lady who lives in a treasure chest, the Straw Hats sail to a mechanical-themed island and have to solve all sorts of riddles put there by the Elon Musk of the seas.

10. Episode of Chopper: Bloom in the Winter, Miracle Sakura

(Toei)

Caution: This One Piece film is not canon, so don’t let it break your brain. Essentially, this Chopper-centered story is a retelling of the Drum Island arc, but with Franky and Nico Robin already on the Straw Hat crew payroll. After Nami gets a fever, Luffy ventures out into the snow to find a doctor. Thankfully, he finds a reindeer with medical knowledge: Tony Tony Chopper! With two Chopper-focused films on this list, Bloom in Winter is the better of the pair.

9. The Cursed Holy Sword

(Toei)

The Cursed Holy Sword scores high points in my book because it heavily features two things I love: Zoro and animated violence. It tells the story of a former comrade of Zora’s named Saga, who picks up a cursed sword (omg spoiler) in order to defend his loved ones against Bad Guys. Unfortunately for Saga, the unholy Holy Sword causes him to go mad with power, forcing Zoro to have to face off against his old friend.

8. Episode of Alabasta: The Desert Princess and the Pirates

(Toei)

Like Bloom in Winter, The Desert Princess is another remake of an established One Piece arc. The film focuses on the Alabasta arc, and the gang’s run in with the princess Nefertari Vivi. Essentially, it’s a re-edit of all of the best Alabasta arc scenes rolled into one snack-sized package. While it doesn’t win many creativity points, it benefits from the strength of the original Alabasta arc.

7. Dead End Adventure

(toei)

Perhaps the most underrated One Piece film to date, Dead End Adventure features the Straw Hat gang entering into a pirate ship race. While duking it out against a plethora of flamboyant ships, the crew comes face to face with ex-Marine Gasparde and bounty hunter Shuraiya Bascùd—two of the best film-original characters on this list.

6. Stampede

(Toei)

NOW we’re getting somewhere. One Piece: Stampede marks One Piece’s cinematic transition from take-it-or-leave it one-off movies to critical and commercial successes. This 20th anniversary One Piece romp features the gang pulling up in style to the Pirates Expo, a gathering of the high seas’ most high-profile buccaneers. Drawn in by the allure of a treasure hunt, the Straw Hats soon find out the hard way that the entire event was a trap put together by Douglas Bullet, the Demon Heir. The icing on the cake of this film is the slew of cameo appearances from the series’ long and luscious history.

5. One Piece Film: Gold

(Toei)

One Piece: Gold is the closest the series ever comes to Ocean’s Eleven levels of style. Set in the Las Vegas-like land of Gran Tesoro, the Straw Hats are seduced by the allure of sweet, sweet cash. The gang soon run afoul of the town’s richest man, who kidnaps Zoro and demands an exorbitant ransom. The solution? The gang decide to stage a classic casino heist and pay off Zero’s kidnapper with his own money.

4. Baron Omatsuri and the Secret Island

(Toei)

Summer Wars director Mamoru Hosoda decided to give the One Piece world a makeover in his signature sketch-like style, and the results certainly impress. The story begins when the gang finds a flyer for Baron Omatsuri’s island, a luxurious island resort for the Grand Line’s strongest pirates. Seduced by the idea of a little R&R, the gang heads over only to be swept up into the Baron’s “Trial of Hell.” Like the name suggests, it’s anything but a vacation.

3. Strong World

(Toei)

Strong World is the first One Piece film that was officially made by series creator Eiichiro Oda. As such, it’s one of the best. The story features one of the best villains in One Piece cinema: Shiki the Golden Lion. The man has SWORDS FOR LEGS. WHAT MORE COULD YOU WANT? After Shiki kidnaps Nami, the Straw hats invade his jungle-like island filled with ravenous beasts and untold natural beauty!

2. One Piece Film: Red

(Toei)

One Piece Film: Red was one of the biggest anime blockbusters of the year 2022, proving once that fans have an undying thirst for any story involving series’ favorite character Red Haired Shanks. The film reveals a softer side of the ginger buccaneer by focusing on his relationship to his daughter, Uta. Can you believe it? Shanks is a family man after all! The story is made even better by the enhanced animation budget that the series has enjoyed ever since the Wano County arc. It’s one of the prettiest One Piece titles to date.

1. One Piece Film: Z

(Toei)

One Piece Film: Z proves that the adage “a story is only as good as its villain” remains truer than ever. The film’s antagonist—known only as Z—is not only the best villain in the One Piece cinematic universe, but one of the best villains in the entire franchise.

Z (pronounced “Zed”) is a former Marine who became obsessed with ridding the world of pirates after a pirate warlord killed his wife and child. Using the power of the Dyna Stones (the Infinity Stones of One Piece), he may just do it. Aside from the film’s sympathetic antagonist, One Piece Film: Z earns points for being the drippiest One Piece title to date. The characters are all wearing outfits designed by Armani Exchange, resulting in a piratical serve to end all serves.

(featured image: Toei)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]