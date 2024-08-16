The 13 best new Lego sets of 2024

2024 … a fine year for Lego. Quite the vintage. There are new Lego sets sure to impress, and some even more impressive sets available for pre-order. When you look back at 2024 on your deathbed, you won’t remember the job you worked or how much money you had, you’ll remember what Legos you built.

1. Lego Technic Volvo FMX Truck & EC230 Electric Excavator

(Lego)

The Lego Technic Volvo FMX Truck & EC230 Electric Excavator is the perfect choice for anyone who wants a brand new 2024 car but doesn’t wanna pay 2024 car loan prices. Besides, why get a regular-degular four-door Volvo from the dealership when you can get a whole truck that DOUBLES as a sweet Excavator? And yes, “electric” means that this thing indeed contains electronics that work! You’ll make foreman in no time at any Lego construction set.

(Lego)

Maybe minimalism is your new 2024 aesthetic. You don’t want big and bulky Lego sets taking up precious counter space. You want something simple. Elegant. Dare I say demure? The Plum Blossom Flower is your best bet. Look at it, admire rather. The raw and incandescent beauty of the natural world forever preserved in plastic. Unlike real flowers, this Lego plum blossom will never wilt. Unless you take a blowtorch to it.

(Lego)

2024 has been a stressful year. Perhaps it’s best to dance your cares away with this Dancing Groot Lego set. Perhaps Marvel’s greatest creation of the 21st century, little Groot has a way of putting a smile on just about anyone’s face. And just look at him dance! He could have gone far in the 2024 breakdancing Olympics! And he doesn’t even have legs!

(Lego)

What in the grimdark morality-swapped fan fiction is this!? The Dark Falcon is for Star Wars fans who are tired of playing by the Light Side rules. What would happen if Han Solo pointed his moral compass away from “chaotic neutral” and towards “downright bad”? The Dark Falcon is the result. Look at this Sithed-out Star Wars squad! Vader could never.

(Lego)

Some things never change, and C-3PO is one of them. Ol’ 3P isn’t interested in any sort of Dark Falcon shenanigans. He’ll be shining with glorious golden light until the Galaxy’s stars wink out. C-3PO will always be there to help you. To lend a hand. To give you anxious advice. To tell you how worried he is about things. How he doesn’t think whatever plan you have is such a good idea. How it’s dangerous and probably gonna get everyone killed. On second thought, don’t listen to him. Just look.

(Lego)

Welcome to Emerald City is an upcoming Lego set made in celebration of the Wicked movie. Are you a theatre kid? Do you like belting “Defying Gravity” at the top of your still-forming lungs? This is the perfect set for you to build! Or maybe you hate Wicked and all the theatre kids it attracts? Maybe you wish they’d all defy gravity and float away into space? This is the perfect set for you to build and then destroy.

(Lego)

Mario and Yoshi is another Lego pre-order set that you can’t miss. Mario and Yoshi are arguably a more iconic duo than Mario and Luigi. At least, a more productive duo. Anyone who’s ever played Super Mario Bros multiplayer knows that Luigi and Mario just tend to get in each other’s way. Toxic. Yoshi and Mario have a much healthier and mutually beneficial relationship.

(Lego)

Oh the banana humanity! What happened to Peely? More than his peel is peeled! His skin came with it! Aw man, now his guts are leaking out all over the floor! Peely Bone is perfect for Fortnite lovers who have more than a few macabre bones in their bodies. What kind of twisted mind would imagine this? The same kind that wants to stand atop 99 corpses and declare themselves the victor royale.

(Lego)

The Spider-Man 2024 Advent Calendar is perfect for Marvel-loving Catholics, along with ex-Catholics who celebrate Advent ironically. Why use your grandmother’s tired old advent calendar when this one has Spiderman heroes and villains inside?

(Lego)

The Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut Grey Hypercar is a perfect purchase for anyone who wants a new vehicle in 2024 but don’t got money like that. Besides, why would you ever want to get a regular car when you can have a hypercar? Is this thing even real? Does NASA drive these on the moon? Someone explain.

(Lego)

The Milano from Guardians of the Galaxy is one of the best-designed spaceships in cinema history. Part interstellar cruiser and part sports car! It’s the Ferrari of the stars! And it even comes with 5 adorable little Guardians mini-figures including baby Groot! Where’s regular Groot in all of this? I guess the people have spoken, he just wasn’t cute enough. Tragic. I just wanna hear him say “We are Groot” one more time.

(Lego)

The Great Deku Tree… what else do I have to say? This preorder-able Lego set is a loving recreation of the Breath of the Wild version of the most famous talking tree in The Legend of Zelda. Ocarina of Time fans know that the GDT is more than just some old dogwood, he’s your surrogate grandfather! Show some respect by sticking him on the mantlepiece. Your real grandfather could never compete.

(Lego)

Screw Coachella, I wanna go to K.K.’s Concert in The Plaza. The Hozier of Animal Crossing is back with a whole new concert series, and you don’t even need tickets to go! Just build this Lego set once and you can listen to K.K. sing anytime. Sure you’ll have to imagine the songs, or just put on a record and imagine that it’s K.K. singing to you and not John Mayer or whoever.

