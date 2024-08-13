You don’t know why we’re all saying ‘Very mindful, very demure’? How very demure of you.

TikTok trends come and go quickly. You blink and there’s a new one that you have to try to figure out and everyone is quoting it around you. The newest trend to take over is “very mindful, very demure.” Yes, you not knowing what it means is very cutesy too.

Coined by TikTok user Jools Lebron, the phrase is what she lives by. It is how she goes through work and life as a whole. “Very mindful, very demure.” The phrase has taken off with other users adopting it and commenting on videos using Lebron’s phrase to represent how they’re feeling.

Lebron described it herself in one of her TikTok videos. “You see how I do my makeup for work? Very demure. Very mindful,” Lebron said. “I don’t come to work with a green-cut crease. I don’t look like a clown when I go to work. I don’t do too much. I’m very mindful while I’m at work. You see how I look very presentable? The way I came to the interview is the way I go to the job. A lot of you girls go to the interview looking like Marge Simpson and go to the job looking like Patty and Selma. Not demure. I’m very modest. I’m very mindful. You see my shirt? Only a little chee chee out, not my cho cho. Be mindful of why they hired you. Here’s your reality check, diva. What’s the name you’d like me to make it out to?”

So simply put, demure is living your life without the frills that society wants you to put on. Simplicity, a more natural look, and a calmer attitude—that’s the very demure lifestyle seemingly all of TikTok is currently striving for.

This is now my life motto. I am going to be very demure every moment I am awake. I promise to never take things for granted but also live my life as Lebron would.

My solemn vow to you is this:

I will never, for as long as I live, grow tired of the “very mindful, very demure” person. — amber ruffin (@ambermruffin) August 12, 2024

So here is to all those who are very mindful, very demure. Our time is now.

