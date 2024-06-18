‘My Deer Friend Nokotan’ Brings Chaos to the Summer 2024 Anime Lineup

Nothing in My Deer Friend Nokotan makes sense, except the unlikely friendship between a deer hybrid and an ex-delinquent. How is this even possible? Why is there a human deer wearing a sailor uniform?

What is a human-deer hybrid even doing in a school? You’re going to lose more brain cells trying to answer those questions. My Deer Friend Nokotan is a manga authored by Oshioshio and adapted by Wit Studio as an anime. It’s going to be released in summer 2024’s anime lineup. You can expect this highly anticipated comedy anime to air starting on July 7, 2024.

Why are humans … not deer???

Torako is the perfect high school student. She’s pretty, smart, and popular, but she’s hiding a secret that might shatter her image with her classmates: she was a delinquent, and nobody else knows—until one day, she sees a student hanging on electric cables. It’s a mystery how she even got there, but Torako decides to help.

This is a case of “no good deed goes unpunished” as the deer-girl Nokotan, who is saved by Torako, comes up with the nickname “gangster” for Torako. They’ve never met before, but it seems that Nokotan knows about Torako’s past as a rebel. That shouldn’t be a problem if they’re not schoolmates, right?

Nokotan then moves to Torako’s high school and calls her “gangster” on her first day, drawing her into zany shenanigans from there. Torako’s secret may not be safe for long, but it’s the start of a fun and chaotic friendship.

