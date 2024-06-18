Nokotan from My Deer Friend Nokotan with a bunch of deer
(Wit Studio)
‘My Deer Friend Nokotan’ Brings Chaos to the Summer 2024 Anime Lineup

Vanessa Esguerra
Published: Jun 18, 2024

Nothing in My Deer Friend Nokotan makes sense, except the unlikely friendship between a deer hybrid and an ex-delinquent. How is this even possible? Why is there a human deer wearing a sailor uniform?

What is a human-deer hybrid even doing in a school? You’re going to lose more brain cells trying to answer those questions. My Deer Friend Nokotan is a manga authored by Oshioshio and adapted by Wit Studio as an anime. It’s going to be released in summer 2024’s anime lineup. You can expect this highly anticipated comedy anime to air starting on July 7, 2024.

Why are humans … not deer???

Torako is the perfect high school student. She’s pretty, smart, and popular, but she’s hiding a secret that might shatter her image with her classmates: she was a delinquent, and nobody else knows—until one day, she sees a student hanging on electric cables. It’s a mystery how she even got there, but Torako decides to help.

This is a case of “no good deed goes unpunished” as the deer-girl Nokotan, who is saved by Torako, comes up with the nickname “gangster” for Torako. They’ve never met before, but it seems that Nokotan knows about Torako’s past as a rebel. That shouldn’t be a problem if they’re not schoolmates, right?

Nokotan then moves to Torako’s high school and calls her “gangster” on her first day, drawing her into zany shenanigans from there. Torako’s secret may not be safe for long, but it’s the start of a fun and chaotic friendship.

Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) has been a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue since 2023. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy, she (happily) rejected law school in 2021 and has been a full-time content writer since. Vanessa is currently taking her Master's degree in Japanese Studies in hopes of deepening her understanding of the country's media culture in relation to pop culture, women, and queer people like herself. She speaks three languages but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.