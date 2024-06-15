If You Can’t Wait for the ‘My Deer Friend Nokotan’ Anime, Here’s Where You Can Read the Manga

My Deer Friend Nokotan is a comedy manga like no other. Seriously, I don’t think the power of friendship has ever been forced on a main character by a deer before.

Torako Koshi is the perfect image of a high schooler. She’s beautiful, smart, and well-rounded—practically the school’s it girl. But she’s hiding a secret that could ruin her reputation: she used to be a delinquent. Good thing nobody knows about her dark past, right? When Koshi makes the mistake of saving a human-deer hybrid named Noko, it calls her a “yankee.” How did Noko figure Koshi’s past out?

You can read the official manga of My Deer Friend Nokotan through Amazon Kindle for $8.99 per volume. Alternatively, you can also read the manga digitally through Rakuten Kobo for $9.99. Barnes & Noble sells both an eBook copy for $8.99 and a paperback copy for $12.99.

A friendship like no other

If you’re hunting for physical copies, you can also try asking your local Walmart. You can get My Deer Friend Nokotan for as low as $10.56.

The manga is funny, but the anime trailer makes Koshi and Noko’s expressions a lot more exaggerated. If you’re looking forward to maximizing the comedy, waiting for the anime to come out on Crunchyroll might be a better option. Watch My Deer Friend Nokotan when it premieres on July 6!

