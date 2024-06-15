My Deer Friend Nokotan preview trailer
If You Can’t Wait for the ‘My Deer Friend Nokotan’ Anime, Here’s Where You Can Read the Manga

Vanessa Esguerra
Published: Jun 15, 2024 05:00 pm

My Deer Friend Nokotan is a comedy manga like no other. Seriously, I don’t think the power of friendship has ever been forced on a main character by a deer before.

Torako Koshi is the perfect image of a high schooler. She’s beautiful, smart, and well-rounded—practically the school’s it girl. But she’s hiding a secret that could ruin her reputation: she used to be a delinquent. Good thing nobody knows about her dark past, right? When Koshi makes the mistake of saving a human-deer hybrid named Noko, it calls her a “yankee.” How did Noko figure Koshi’s past out?

You can read the official manga of My Deer Friend Nokotan through Amazon Kindle for $8.99 per volume. Alternatively, you can also read the manga digitally through Rakuten Kobo for $9.99. Barnes & Noble sells both an eBook copy for $8.99 and a paperback copy for $12.99.

A friendship like no other

If you’re hunting for physical copies, you can also try asking your local Walmart. You can get My Deer Friend Nokotan for as low as $10.56.

The manga is funny, but the anime trailer makes Koshi and Noko’s expressions a lot more exaggerated. If you’re looking forward to maximizing the comedy, waiting for the anime to come out on Crunchyroll might be a better option. Watch My Deer Friend Nokotan when it premieres on July 6!

Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) has been a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue since 2023. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy, she (happily) rejected law school in 2021 and has been a full-time content writer since. Vanessa is currently taking her Master's degree in Japanese Studies in hopes of deepening her understanding of the country's media culture in relation to pop culture, women, and queer people like herself. She speaks three languages but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.