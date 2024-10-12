All LEGO ‘Indiana Jones’ sets minifigures, ranked

These Indiana Jones sets are bangers, the lot of them. We’ve got riverboat getaways, hidden temples, and of course, an obligatory “running away from a giant rolling boulder” set. But how do these LEGO sets rank on minifigures alone? That’s another matter entirely.

At first glance, it would appear that the Five in One Temple Building Set is sorely lacking in minifigures … but looks can be deceiving. One could make a case that the various skulls adorning this set are a different kind of minifigure. MINI minifigures. What, you think skulls only count as decor and not as a nonliving, nonbreathing minifigure, do you? How would YOU feel if your humanity was denied after death? Your bones were a PERSON once. NOT INTERIOR DECORATION. Why don’t you extend the same postmortem courtesy to these poor little bone boys?

The Race for the Stolen Treasure has one minifigure that you simply MUST add to your collection. In fact, no self-respecting Indiana Jones LEGO connoisseur would call their collection a “collection” without this particular figure: Indiana Jones himself! The Race for the Stolen Treasure set has Indy covered, but when it comes to other figures, it’s only got a couple of low-level bad guy dudes trying to make off with some treasure that ain’t there. Sure, bad guy minifigures are fun to kick around, but they’re not exactly high-ranking on the list.

The Indiana Jones Motorcycle chase ranks higher than the entry preceding for one reason and one reason only: Indy’s Dad! Sean Connery’s character is brought lovingly to minifigure life in this set! Look how cute the pair look together, zooming around on a lil’ motorcycle, doing some father and son bonding the way punching bad dudes in the face has been deepening ties between dads and kids since time immemorial. But, alas, besides Indy and his papa, this set is rather low on standout minifigures. Next.

Oh hell yeah! Fighter plane pilots! Indy and his dad return in this LEGO set, but the Last Crusade Fighter Plane Chase is made all the sweeter with the addition of this little good guy pilot! Piles upon piles of bad guy minifigures would never balance the scales when weighed against one soul on the side of righteousness. And best of all, you know this little pilot guy can take care of himself. He’s not going to touch some golden idol that shouldn’t be touched in a temple. He’s just going to keep his little plastic head down and do his flying job.

The Temple Escape features Indiana Jones at his most Indiana-est, running away from a giant boulder. But who are these minifigures with him? One of them is a little pilot guy, ready to help Indy make his daring escape across the ocean. We stan little pilot guy. This set also features a black-haired miniature with an absolutely lethal wolf cut/shaggy bob. Who is their stylist? I need an introduction. Finally, this set also has a dude with a pith helmet, the most fashionable piece of safari exploration headwear. The whole squad is passing the fit check today, my friends. Even the boulder is serving.

The Ambush In Cairo features one of the greatest unnamed one-off bad guys in Indiana Jones history: The Scimitar Dude. For those who don’t remember, Indy is ambushed by a big brute wielding a sharp scimitar in Raiders of the Lost Ark. Rather than trying to turn the situation into The Viper vs. The Mountain, Indy decides to pull out his little revolver and blast the guy away. You know what they say, God might have made man, but Sam Colt made ’em equal. This set also has a dude with a club about to perform Einstein’s literal definition of insanity if he thinks melee weapons are going to work against Indy. Marion Ravenwood is there too. Someone has to hold that Luger pistol.

Indy and Elsa are running away from two henchmen on the water in this Last Crusade set, but one would be forgiven for thinking they’re all on the way to the red carpet. Indy is sporting a dapper suit, while Elsa is serving in a white blouse with charcoal grey pants. The two henchmen? Just look at those glorious fezes. Combined with the state grey suits and the handlebar mustaches? These two need to get a new job, preferably something involving Paris Fashion Week.

Escape from the Lost Tomb is an Indiana Jones return to form. Indy is back in his classic adventurer gear, ready to skedaddle out of an Egyptian tomb. He’s accompanied by the ever-glamorous Marion Ravenwood, serving grungy fashion with a torn grey dress. Or are those pants? It’s tough to tell when everything’s rectangular. This set also comes with Sullah looking dapper. But the crown jewel? The undead mummy minifigure! And he brought spooky snake minifigures with him? What an icon. I’d succumb to his curse anytime.

The Temple of the Golden Idol has Indy in his classic attire, whip included. Along for the ride are fellow adventurers Satipo and Belloq, one accessorized with a cute scarf and the other with a debonair safari suit. But the hidden treasure of this set? Not the coveted Golden Idol, but the included Hovitos Warrior minifigure and his rippling abs. Seriously, this guy is yolked. Somebody needs to put this man on a magazine cover, stat.

The Chauchilla Cemetery Battle is peak minifigure madness. The gang is going absolutely bonkers here. Indiana Jones is sporting his classic attire but decided to accessorize with some crystal skull drip. Meanwhile, Mutt Williams is working that shovel, fending off cemetery warriors while sporting an effortlessly stylish black leather jacket. The cemetery warriors are putting in the work too, shooting darts and wielding macuahuitls, and look good doing it. But the best minifigure? The spooky skeleton sporting a 16th-century helm. Now THAT is fashion.

