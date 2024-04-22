Aside from creating one of the best video game franchises of all time, the Halo franchise is responsible for a lot of books. Like a Stephen King level quantity of books. More books than there are ships in the UNSC fleet. Okay, maybe not that many. But still, a lot.

Master Chief’s Master Reading Order:

Here they all are. Go do your space country proud, Marine. But don’t get too patriotic and think that you can get through all these novels in one go. The Halo books span thousands upon thousands of years. This franchise has more lore than you can shake a Covenant plasma sword at. Pace yourself.

Halo: The Fall of Reach (October 30, 2001)

Halo: The Flood (April 1, 2003)

Halo: First Strike (December 2, 2003)

Halo: Ghosts of Onyx (October 31, 2006)

Halo: Contact Harvest (October 30, 2007)

Halo: The Cole Protocol (November 25, 2008)

Halo: Evolutions (November 24, 2009)

Halo: Cryptum (January 4, 2011)

Halo: Glasslands (October 25, 2011)

Halo: Primordium (January 3, 2012)

Halo: The Thursday War (October 2, 2012)

Halo: Silentium (March 19, 2013)

Halo: Mortal Dictata (January 21, 2014)

Halo: Broken Circle (November 4, 2014)

Halo: New Blood (March 2, 2015)

Halo: Hunters in the Dark (June 16, 2015)

Halo: Saint’s Testimony (July 27, 2015)

Halo: Last Light (September 15, 2015)

Halo: Shadow of Intent (December 7, 2015)

Halo: Fractures (September 20, 2016)

Halo: Smoke and Shadow (November 28, 2016)

Halo: Envoy (April 25, 2017)

Halo: Retribution (August 29, 2017)

Halo: Legacy of Onyx (November 15, 2017)

Halo: Bad Blood (June 26, 2018)

Halo: Silent Storm (September 4, 2018)

Halo: Battle Born (January 1, 2019)

Halo: Renegades (February 19, 2019)

Halo: Oblivion (September 24, 2019)

Halo: Meridian Divide (October 1, 2019)

Halo: Shadows of Reach (September 22, 2020)

Halo: Point of Light (March 2, 2021)

Halo: Divine Wind (October 19, 2021)

Halo: The Rubicon Protocol (August 9, 2022)

