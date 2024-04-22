Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief in Halo
Category:
Gaming

How to Tackle the Mountain of ‘Halo’ Books Out There

Image of Jack Doyle
Jack Doyle
|
Published: Apr 22, 2024 12:29 pm

Aside from creating one of the best video game franchises of all time, the Halo franchise is responsible for a lot of books. Like a Stephen King level quantity of books. More books than there are ships in the UNSC fleet. Okay, maybe not that many. But still, a lot.

Recommended Videos

Master Chief’s Master Reading Order:

Here they all are. Go do your space country proud, Marine. But don’t get too patriotic and think that you can get through all these novels in one go. The Halo books span thousands upon thousands of years. This franchise has more lore than you can shake a Covenant plasma sword at. Pace yourself.

  • Halo: The Fall of Reach (October 30, 2001)
  • Halo: The Flood (April 1, 2003)
  • Halo: First Strike (December 2, 2003)
  • Halo: Ghosts of Onyx (October 31, 2006)
  • Halo: Contact Harvest (October 30, 2007)
  • Halo: The Cole Protocol (November 25, 2008)
  • Halo: Evolutions (November 24, 2009)
  • Halo: Cryptum (January 4, 2011)
  • Halo: Glasslands (October 25, 2011)
  • Halo: Primordium (January 3, 2012)
  • Halo: The Thursday War (October 2, 2012)
  • Halo: Silentium (March 19, 2013)
  • Halo: Mortal Dictata (January 21, 2014)
  • Halo: Broken Circle (November 4, 2014)
  • Halo: New Blood (March 2, 2015)
  • Halo: Hunters in the Dark (June 16, 2015)
  • Halo: Saint’s Testimony (July 27, 2015)
  • Halo: Last Light (September 15, 2015)
  • Halo: Shadow of Intent (December 7, 2015)
  • Halo: Fractures (September 20, 2016)
  • Halo: Smoke and Shadow (November 28, 2016)
  • Halo: Envoy (April 25, 2017)
  • Halo: Retribution (August 29, 2017)
  • Halo: Legacy of Onyx (November 15, 2017)
  • Halo: Bad Blood (June 26, 2018)
  • Halo: Silent Storm (September 4, 2018)
  • Halo: Battle Born (January 1, 2019)
  • Halo: Renegades (February 19, 2019)
  • Halo: Oblivion (September 24, 2019)
  • Halo: Meridian Divide (October 1, 2019)
  • Halo: Shadows of Reach (September 22, 2020)
  • Halo: Point of Light (March 2, 2021)
  • Halo: Divine Wind (October 19, 2021)
  • Halo: The Rubicon Protocol (August 9, 2022)

(featured image: Paramount+)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Is There a ‘Hades 2’ Release Date? Answered.
Melinoe in Hades II.
Category: Gaming
Gaming
Is There a ‘Hades 2’ Release Date? Answered.
Kirsten Carey Kirsten Carey Apr 22, 2024
Read Article Is There a Silksong Release Date?
Hornet in Silksong
Category: Gaming
Gaming
Is There a Silksong Release Date?
Kirsten Carey Kirsten Carey Apr 20, 2024
Read Article Can ‘Star Wars Outlaws’ Prove Its Singularity Ahead Of Its Release?
Promotional art for 'Star Wars Outlaws'
Category: Gaming
Gaming
Can ‘Star Wars Outlaws’ Prove Its Singularity Ahead Of Its Release?
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Apr 18, 2024
Read Article Behold the Voice Cast That Will Bring ‘Hades 2’ to Life
Melinoe from Hades 2
Category: Gaming
Gaming
Behold the Voice Cast That Will Bring ‘Hades 2’ to Life
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari Apr 18, 2024
Read Article We Just Got Our First Look At ‘Hades II’ Gameplay and by Olympus, It’s Stunning
Melinoë from Hades II and Zagreus from Hades
Category: Gaming
Gaming
We Just Got Our First Look At ‘Hades II’ Gameplay and by Olympus, It’s Stunning
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Apr 17, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Is There a ‘Hades 2’ Release Date? Answered.
Melinoe in Hades II.
Category: Gaming
Gaming
Is There a ‘Hades 2’ Release Date? Answered.
Kirsten Carey Kirsten Carey Apr 22, 2024
Read Article Is There a Silksong Release Date?
Hornet in Silksong
Category: Gaming
Gaming
Is There a Silksong Release Date?
Kirsten Carey Kirsten Carey Apr 20, 2024
Read Article Can ‘Star Wars Outlaws’ Prove Its Singularity Ahead Of Its Release?
Promotional art for 'Star Wars Outlaws'
Category: Gaming
Gaming
Can ‘Star Wars Outlaws’ Prove Its Singularity Ahead Of Its Release?
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Apr 18, 2024
Read Article Behold the Voice Cast That Will Bring ‘Hades 2’ to Life
Melinoe from Hades 2
Category: Gaming
Gaming
Behold the Voice Cast That Will Bring ‘Hades 2’ to Life
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari Apr 18, 2024
Read Article We Just Got Our First Look At ‘Hades II’ Gameplay and by Olympus, It’s Stunning
Melinoë from Hades II and Zagreus from Hades
Category: Gaming
Gaming
We Just Got Our First Look At ‘Hades II’ Gameplay and by Olympus, It’s Stunning
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Apr 17, 2024
Author
Jack Doyle
Jack Doyle (they/them) is actually nine choirs of biblically accurate angels in crammed into one pair of $10 overalls. They have been writing articles for nerds on the internet for less than a year now. They really like anime. Like... REALLY like it. Like you know those annoying little kids that will only eat hotdogs and chicken fingers? They're like that... but with anime. It's starting to get sad.